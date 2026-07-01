DAX, Sable Offshore & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: boris roessler - picture alliance/dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|📰
|🥈
|Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|ITM Power
|💬
|📰
|Generation Uranium
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|198
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|The Platform Group
|87
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|70
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|69
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|39
|💬
|📰
|Xiaomi
|28
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Sable Offshore
|+32,65 %
|📰
|🥈
|Sumco
|+20,79 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Naga Group
|+19,74 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Sivers Semiconductors
|-11,98 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Nebius Group Registered (A)
|-12,23 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Altice USA Registered (A)
|-30,31 %
|💬
|📰
Bonus Aktion Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt Alle Neukunden, die bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen, erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +13,13 %
Wochenperformance: +13,13 %
Platz 1
Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Wochenperformance: -13,89 %
Platz 2
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +1,23 %
Wochenperformance: +1,23 %
Platz 3
ITM Power
Wochenperformance: +11,35 %
Wochenperformance: +11,35 %
Platz 4
Generation Uranium
Wochenperformance: +14,44 %
Wochenperformance: +14,44 %
Platz 5
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -41,31 %
Wochenperformance: -41,31 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +0,76 %
Wochenperformance: +0,76 %
Platz 7
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -18,77 %
Wochenperformance: -18,77 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,82 %
Wochenperformance: +7,82 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -8,98 %
Wochenperformance: -8,98 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,99 %
Wochenperformance: -0,99 %
Platz 11
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Wochenperformance: -3,51 %
Platz 12
Sable Offshore
Wochenperformance: -59,43 %
Wochenperformance: -59,43 %
Platz 13
Sumco
Wochenperformance: +33,20 %
Wochenperformance: +33,20 %
Platz 14
The Naga Group
Wochenperformance: +34,64 %
Wochenperformance: +34,64 %
Platz 15
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -41,31 %
Wochenperformance: -41,31 %
Platz 16
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -18,65 %
Wochenperformance: -18,65 %
Platz 17
Altice USA Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -26,25 %
Wochenperformance: -26,25 %
Platz 18
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