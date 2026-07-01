Wultra Nets €6.8M Series A to Accelerate Global Post-Quantum Identity Tech
Wultra is stepping onto the global stage with fresh capital to scale its quantum‑safe digital identity platform and power the next wave of secure banking and fintech innovation.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Wultra announced completion of a €6.8 million Series A funding round on July 1, 2026.
- The round was led by Seventure Partners and included ARIADNEXT founders Marc Norlain and Guillaume Despagne, plus existing investors J&T Ventures and Elevator Ventures.
- Proceeds will scale Wultra’s digital identity platform, accelerate development of digital identity wallet capabilities for the European Digital Identity Wallet ecosystem, and fund team growth and focus on large strategic customers.
- Wultra is a Central European provider of post-quantum, phishing-resistant authentication and digital identity solutions for banks and fintechs, aiming to counter AI-enabled identity fraud (including deepfakes).
- The funding supports geographic expansion from the company’s regional hub in Singapore into the Middle East and the United States, reflecting growing global demand driven by NIST post-quantum standards and migration timelines.
- Recent milestones: named the only Sample Vendor for Post-Quantum Authentication in Gartner’s 2025 Hype Cycle for Digital Identity, opened a Singapore office in 2025, grew its team ~50%, and now supports 70+ clients across 25 countries (per CEO Petr Dvorak).
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