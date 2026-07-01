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    Subscription Offer Delayed: Annual & Consolidated Financials Postponed

    Cherry SE launches a new cash capital increase with subscription rights, oversubscription options and strategic moves that may reshape its portfolio and reporting timeline.

    Subscription Offer Delayed: Annual & Consolidated Financials Postponed
    Foto: Cherry SE
    • Cherry SE announced a cash capital increase via a subscription offer; the subscription period runs from July 2, 2026 to July 15, 2026 at 12:00 a.m. CEST, with oversubscription rights and a rump placement for unsubscribed shares.
    • The subscription ratio remains two new shares for every five old shares, calculated on the status prior to the May 22, 2026 capital reduction due to ongoing securities processing.
    • Newly issued shares cannot be listed until the capital increase is completed and will be credited to subscribers' securities accounts even if not yet listed.
    • The 2025 Annual Report publication date is being postponed to allow for increased coordination and audit efforts following a change in auditors and finance personnel; timing may also be influenced by initiatives such as Project Blossom (peripherals restructuring), potential capital raising, or the sale of divisions, with the Digital Health & Services division bid at an advanced stage.
    • Further information on the subscription offer is available on Cherry’s investor relations site and the Federal Gazette publication of the offer.
    • The notice includes distribution restrictions: it is not for distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia, Japan, South Africa, or other jurisdictions where unlawful, and is directed to qualified investors within the European Economic Area and certain UK categories.

    The next important date, Annual Report 2025, at Cherry is on 15.07.2026.


    Cherry

    +3,18 %
    -4,76 %
    -22,70 %
    -26,46 %
    -64,46 %
    -90,86 %
    -98,94 %
    -99,02 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CRRN9WKN:A3CRRN
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    Subscription Offer Delayed: Annual & Consolidated Financials Postponed Cherry SE launches a new cash capital increase with subscription rights, oversubscription options and strategic moves that may reshape its portfolio and reporting timeline.
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