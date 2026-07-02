Almonty Industries, Capcom & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Tadamichi - 600627097
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
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|Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Deep Sea Minerals
|💬
|📰
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|109
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|The Platform Group
|67
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Gerresheimer
|49
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|43
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|30
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|24
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Capcom
|+8,77 %
|📰
|🥈
|SharonAI Holdings
|+5,76 %
|📰
|🥉
|Kddi
|+4,37 %
|📰
|🟥
|Great Wall Motor (H)
|-11,12 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|-12,71 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|The Naga Group
|-18,05 %
|💬
|📰
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Adelayde Exploration Incorporation
Wochenperformance: +2,20 %
Wochenperformance: +2,20 %
Platz 1
Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +1,52 %
Wochenperformance: +1,52 %
Platz 2
Deep Sea Minerals
Wochenperformance: -18,33 %
Wochenperformance: -18,33 %
Platz 3
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -19,12 %
Wochenperformance: -19,12 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -22,78 %
Wochenperformance: -22,78 %
Platz 5
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -13,45 %
Wochenperformance: -13,45 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Platz 7
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -28,89 %
Wochenperformance: -28,89 %
Platz 8
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,25 %
Wochenperformance: +7,25 %
Platz 9
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -13,45 %
Wochenperformance: -13,45 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,83 %
Wochenperformance: -0,83 %
Platz 11
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: +1,90 %
Wochenperformance: +1,90 %
Platz 12
Capcom
Wochenperformance: +11,13 %
Wochenperformance: +11,13 %
Platz 13
SharonAI Holdings
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Platz 14
Kddi
Wochenperformance: +2,14 %
Wochenperformance: +2,14 %
Platz 15
Great Wall Motor (H)
Wochenperformance: -11,63 %
Wochenperformance: -11,63 %
Platz 16
UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
Wochenperformance: -0,81 %
Wochenperformance: -0,81 %
Platz 17
The Naga Group
Wochenperformance: +46,74 %
Wochenperformance: +46,74 %
Platz 18
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