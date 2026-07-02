Andritz Celebrates 25 Years on the Vienna Stock Exchange

ANDRITZ marked its 25th anniversary on the Vienna Stock Exchange (IPO debut on June 25, 2001) with a celebration at the exchange on July 2, 2026, attended by CEO Joachim Schönbeck and other dignitaries.

Since its 2001 IPO the company transformed from a small Graz iron foundry into a global technology group, now operating in about 80 countries with ~280 locations.

Workforce and financial growth: headcount increased sevenfold to ~30,000; revenue rose from €1 billion to nearly €8 billion (eightfold); reported EBITA grew about sixteenfold to ~€700 million.

Shareholder value: the ANDRITZ share price has climbed roughly 2,900% since the IPO, and total shareholder return including €210.80 of dividends per share is around 6,200%.

Strategic expansion by acquisitions: ANDRITZ has acquired about 95 companies since 2001 to broaden its portfolio, with current strategic focus on customer service, digitalization, and decarbonization.

Market position and outlook: ANDRITZ is a global leader across Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Environment & Energy, reports a record-high order backlog, and cites electrification, renewables, circular economy, and digitalization as key growth drivers.

The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 30.07.2026.

The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 73,25EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.





