Andritz Celebrates 25 Years on the Vienna Stock Exchange
From a modest Graz foundry to a global tech leader, ANDRITZ celebrates 25 years on the Vienna Stock Exchange and a remarkable journey of growth and innovation.
Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
- ANDRITZ marked its 25th anniversary on the Vienna Stock Exchange (IPO debut on June 25, 2001) with a celebration at the exchange on July 2, 2026, attended by CEO Joachim Schönbeck and other dignitaries.
- Since its 2001 IPO the company transformed from a small Graz iron foundry into a global technology group, now operating in about 80 countries with ~280 locations.
- Workforce and financial growth: headcount increased sevenfold to ~30,000; revenue rose from €1 billion to nearly €8 billion (eightfold); reported EBITA grew about sixteenfold to ~€700 million.
- Shareholder value: the ANDRITZ share price has climbed roughly 2,900% since the IPO, and total shareholder return including €210.80 of dividends per share is around 6,200%.
- Strategic expansion by acquisitions: ANDRITZ has acquired about 95 companies since 2001 to broaden its portfolio, with current strategic focus on customer service, digitalization, and decarbonization.
- Market position and outlook: ANDRITZ is a global leader across Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Environment & Energy, reports a record-high order backlog, and cites electrification, renewables, circular economy, and digitalization as key growth drivers.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 30.07.2026.
The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 73,25EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.
-0,27 %
-6,64 %
-5,92 %
+18,77 %
+16,96 %
+42,77 %
+53,51 %
+69,77 %
+1.312,56 %
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte