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    Andritz Celebrates 25 Years on the Vienna Stock Exchange

    From a modest Graz foundry to a global tech leader, ANDRITZ celebrates 25 years on the Vienna Stock Exchange and a remarkable journey of growth and innovation.

    Andritz Celebrates 25 Years on the Vienna Stock Exchange
    Foto: JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com
    • ANDRITZ marked its 25th anniversary on the Vienna Stock Exchange (IPO debut on June 25, 2001) with a celebration at the exchange on July 2, 2026, attended by CEO Joachim Schönbeck and other dignitaries.
    • Since its 2001 IPO the company transformed from a small Graz iron foundry into a global technology group, now operating in about 80 countries with ~280 locations.
    • Workforce and financial growth: headcount increased sevenfold to ~30,000; revenue rose from €1 billion to nearly €8 billion (eightfold); reported EBITA grew about sixteenfold to ~€700 million.
    • Shareholder value: the ANDRITZ share price has climbed roughly 2,900% since the IPO, and total shareholder return including €210.80 of dividends per share is around 6,200%.
    • Strategic expansion by acquisitions: ANDRITZ has acquired about 95 companies since 2001 to broaden its portfolio, with current strategic focus on customer service, digitalization, and decarbonization.
    • Market position and outlook: ANDRITZ is a global leader across Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Environment & Energy, reports a record-high order backlog, and cites electrification, renewables, circular economy, and digitalization as key growth drivers.

    The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Andritz is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Andritz at the time of the news was 73,25EUR and was up +0,07 % compared with the previous day.


    Andritz

    -0,27 %
    -6,64 %
    -5,92 %
    +18,77 %
    +16,96 %
    +42,77 %
    +53,51 %
    +69,77 %
    +1.312,56 %
    ISIN:AT0000730007WKN:632305
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    Andritz Celebrates 25 Years on the Vienna Stock Exchange From a modest Graz foundry to a global tech leader, ANDRITZ celebrates 25 years on the Vienna Stock Exchange and a remarkable journey of growth and innovation.
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