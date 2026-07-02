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    KWS SAAT Sets Ambitious Targets Through 2035

    By 2035, KWS aims to transform agriculture through resilient crops, empowered farmers, greener operations, and strong social commitment backed by clear, measurable targets.

    KWS SAAT Sets Ambitious Targets Through 2035
    Foto: Swen Pförtner - picture alliance/dpa
    • KWS defines Sustainability Ambition 2035 with four strategic pillars and concrete targets through 2035.
    • The four pillars are Enhance agricultural resilience, Empower farmers, Drive sustainability in operations, and Foster social and employee engagement.
    • By 2035, KWS targets a cumulative breeding gain of at least 10% in core markets to improve productivity and resource efficiency.
    • The advisory services aim to reach about 35 million hectares of cultivated area by 2035.
    • KWS plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from its own activities (Scope 1 and 2) by 63% by 2035, and to continuously improve water-use efficiency at breeding stations.
    • KWS will maintain or exceed benchmark levels of employee engagement long-term and invest at least 1% of annual EBIT in social projects by 2035.

    The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report, at KWS SAAT is on 23.09.2026.

    The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 68,30EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.122,21PKT (-0,45 %).


    KWS SAAT

    +0,29 %
    +1,50 %
    -6,48 %
    -9,60 %
    +9,71 %
    +18,74 %
    -2,16 %
    +13,38 %
    +1.316,13 %
    ISIN:DE0007074007WKN:707400
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    KWS SAAT Sets Ambitious Targets Through 2035 By 2035, KWS aims to transform agriculture through resilient crops, empowered farmers, greener operations, and strong social commitment backed by clear, measurable targets.
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