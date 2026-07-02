DAX, Duality Biotherapeutics & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Moderna
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
|💬
|📰
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|💬
|📰
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|269
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lang & Schwarz
|189
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|92
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|58
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|40
|💬
|📰
|Bayer
|34
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Duality Biotherapeutics
|+15,56 %
|📰
|🥈
|ams-OSRAM
|+15,47 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Meta Wolf
|+12,84 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Lang & Schwarz
|-18,91 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Sif Holding
|-23,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Elicio Therapeutics
|-31,86 %
|📰
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Moderna
Wochenperformance: +27,15 %
Wochenperformance: +27,15 %
Platz 1
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +47,90 %
Wochenperformance: +47,90 %
Platz 2
Microstrategy (Doing business Strategy) (A)
Wochenperformance: +5,57 %
Wochenperformance: +5,57 %
Platz 3
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -37,20 %
Wochenperformance: -37,20 %
Platz 4
Platz 5
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: +31,58 %
Wochenperformance: +31,58 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,60 %
Wochenperformance: +3,60 %
Platz 7
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Wochenperformance: -3,32 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,25 %
Wochenperformance: +7,25 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Wochenperformance: +0,99 %
Platz 11
Bayer
Wochenperformance: +32,93 %
Wochenperformance: +32,93 %
Platz 12
Duality Biotherapeutics
Wochenperformance: +23,76 %
Wochenperformance: +23,76 %
Platz 13
ams-OSRAM
Wochenperformance: -13,24 %
Wochenperformance: -13,24 %
Platz 14
Meta Wolf
Wochenperformance: +41,46 %
Wochenperformance: +41,46 %
Platz 15
Platz 16
Sif Holding
Wochenperformance: -29,32 %
Wochenperformance: -29,32 %
Platz 17
Elicio Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Wochenperformance: -5,39 %
Platz 18
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