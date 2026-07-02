BASF Bets On Brenmiller Energy's Greener Industrial Heat

Industrial heat accounts for about 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with electrification facing grid, cost, and ultra-high-temperature limitations.

Brenmiller Energy’s bGen thermal energy storage platform uses crushed volcanic rock as a solid-state heat battery to store renewable electricity as high-temperature heat and release it on demand as zero-emission steam, hot water, or air, avoiding reliance on critical battery metals.

The system enables charging when electricity is cheap and discharging during high-demand or high-cost periods, providing reliable high-temperature heat on demand.

Brenmiller’s BNRG360 energy-as-a-service model eliminates upfront costs by developing, owning, and operating integrated clean energy systems and delivering heat and power to customers via long-term service agreements.

The strategic shift from equipment supplier to integrated energy infrastructure aims for recurring revenues, deeper customer relationships, and greater long-term value as more projects are deployed.

Tempo Beverages’ 32 MWh TES installation (Tempo project) is designed to supply continuous process steam, fully replace fossil boiler heat, cut about 6,200 tons of CO2 annually, began delivering steam in June, and is expected to serve as a key commercial reference and blueprint for future decarbonization efforts.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at BASF is on 29.07.2026.

The price of BASF at the time of the news was 47,65EUR and was up +1,85 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.598,50PKT (+2,40 %).







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