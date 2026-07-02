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    CEWE Stiftung: Sells Online-Print Unit, Targets Profitable Photofinishing

    CEWE sharpens its strategic focus: by selling its Commercial Online-Print unit to Cimpress, the group doubles down on high-margin photofinishing and European brand expansion.

    CEWE Stiftung: Sells Online-Print Unit, Targets Profitable Photofinishing
    Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
    • CEWE completed the sale of its Commercial Online-Print division to Cimpress, including SAXOPRINT Dresden and the sales units viaprinto and LASERLINE, effective July 2, 2026.
    • The sale strengthens CEWE’s focus on profitable growth in Photofinishing and positions it as a focused brand company with plans to expand in Europe.
    • On a comparable basis, CEWE’s EBIT margin rises by one percentage point; pro forma figures indicate an EBIT margin of about 11.2% and a ROCE of 19.6%.
    • Proceeds will be used for investments in innovation, efficiency, and internationalization of brands, while share buybacks and a sustainable dividend policy remain part of the capital allocation strategy.
    • The sale is expected to generate a mid-double-digit million-euro gain; this one-time, non-operating profit will be realized upon deconsolidation in Q3 2026.
    • CEWE has adopted a "Best-owner" strategy for the Commercial Online-Print unit, selecting Cimpress as owner to drive the business’s next development phase under favorable economies of scale.

    The next important date, Publication of the H1 2026 interim report., at CEWE Stiftung is on 13.08.2026.

    The price of CEWE Stiftung at the time of the news was 91,85EUR and was up +0,27 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.204,06PKT (0,00 %).


    CEWE Stiftung

    +0,44 %
    -1,98 %
    -8,76 %
    +1,21 %
    -6,14 %
    -1,03 %
    -29,79 %
    +42,22 %
    +7.138,39 %
    ISIN:DE0005403901WKN:540390
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    CEWE Stiftung: Sells Online-Print Unit, Targets Profitable Photofinishing CEWE sharpens its strategic focus: by selling its Commercial Online-Print unit to Cimpress, the group doubles down on high-margin photofinishing and European brand expansion.
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