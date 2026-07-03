Lang & Schwarz, SK hynix & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Micron Technology
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|OHB
|💬
|📰
|Daiichi Sankyo
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|237
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|91
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|63
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|51
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|44
|💬
|📰
|Vonovia
|41
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SK hynix
|+13,36 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|+13,27 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
|+11,18 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|GoldMining
|-4,08 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Pentixapharm Holding
|-5,80 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|XPeng Registered (A)
|-6,25 %
|💬
|📰
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SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -30,18 %
Wochenperformance: -30,18 %
Platz 1
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -24,05 %
Wochenperformance: -24,05 %
Platz 2
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: -21,39 %
Wochenperformance: -21,39 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -0,37 %
Wochenperformance: -0,37 %
Platz 4
OHB
Wochenperformance: -26,79 %
Wochenperformance: -26,79 %
Platz 5
Daiichi Sankyo
Wochenperformance: +4,50 %
Wochenperformance: +4,50 %
Platz 6
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -26,91 %
Wochenperformance: -26,91 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -9,84 %
Wochenperformance: -9,84 %
Platz 8
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +1,85 %
Wochenperformance: +1,85 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,25 %
Wochenperformance: +7,25 %
Platz 10
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: +17,63 %
Wochenperformance: +17,63 %
Platz 11
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +8,72 %
Wochenperformance: +8,72 %
Platz 12
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -30,18 %
Wochenperformance: -30,18 %
Platz 13
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -33,56 %
Wochenperformance: -33,56 %
Platz 14
UBTECH ROBOTICS LTD (H)
Wochenperformance: -0,81 %
Wochenperformance: -0,81 %
Platz 15
GoldMining
Wochenperformance: +9,65 %
Wochenperformance: +9,65 %
Platz 16
Pentixapharm Holding
Wochenperformance: +6,40 %
Wochenperformance: +6,40 %
Platz 17
XPeng Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +7,75 %
Wochenperformance: +7,75 %
Platz 18
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