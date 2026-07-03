CYAN: Cyan AG's 2026 AGM approves all items by wide margin
At its 3 July 2026 virtual AGM, cyan AG reported strong 2025 growth, a return to profitability, and set ambitious revenue and partnership targets for 2026.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- Virtual AGM on 3 July 2026 approved all agenda items by a large majority; more than 69% of share capital was represented.
- Shareholders granted formal discharge to the Management Board and Supervisory Board for the 2025 financial year and approved the auditor for 2026.
- The AGM confirmed the court appointment of Alexandra Reich to cyan AG’s Supervisory Board.
- 2025 business performance: revenue rose by ~30% to EUR 9.2 million, driven by scaling partnerships and a 47% increase in end customers.
- Profitability turnaround in 2025: EBITDA turned positive for the first time at EUR 0.78 million.
- 2026 outlook and growth strategy: guidance of EUR 10.2–11.5 million revenue and continued positive EBITDA; focus on expanding international telecom partnerships (notably within the Orange Group and T‑Mobile Poland) and scaling the cyan Guard 360 SME security solution (available via the CANCOM Cloud Marketplace).
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung 2026" — "Annual General Meeting 2026" (alternatively: "Shareholders' Meeting 2026" or simply "General Meeting 2026")., at CYAN is on 03.07.2026.
The price of CYAN at the time of the news was 1,9700EUR and was up +0,51 % compared with the previous day.
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