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    15 Years of Successful Investing in Europe—and What’s Next

    Marking 15 years of disciplined, entrepreneur-led investing in Europe’s small and mid caps, the Bellevue Entrepreneur Europe Small Fund showcases resilient performance across cycles.

    15 Years of Successful Investing in Europe—and What’s Next
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • 15-year anniversary of the Bellevue Entrepreneur Europe Small Fund, highlighting a long-term track record across diverse market cycles, with an annualized net return of around 11% since inception (roughly five times the initial capital) and outperformance of the benchmark in the first quartile.
    • Focuses on European small- and mid-cap companies (a universe of over 2,000 names), prioritizing entrepreneur-led businesses with founders or long-term shareholders and aligned management and investors.
    • Strict valuation discipline: invests only when a company trades at a meaningful discount to intrinsic value, allowingValue, GARP and Growth approaches as long as fundamentals justify the price.
    • Edge comes from specialization, access and patience in a broad, fragmented European SMID-cap universe, with local knowledge and direct company access and a willingness to endure near-term uncertainty.
    • Important lessons include the primacy of balance-sheet strength and strong management quality; portfolio shows around 30% net cash and an average net debt/EBITDA below 1x, providing optionality in adverse conditions.
    • Outlook is compelling due to structural shifts (electrification, AI infrastructure, energy efficiency, automation, reshoring) and relatively attractive valuations, with small caps trading below historical averages and at a discount to large caps; the fund will maintain its disciplined, long-term, entrepreneur-led approach.



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    15 Years of Successful Investing in Europe—and What’s Next Marking 15 years of disciplined, entrepreneur-led investing in Europe’s small and mid caps, the Bellevue Entrepreneur Europe Small Fund showcases resilient performance across cycles.
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