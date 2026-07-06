Borussia Dortmund, Vault Minerals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
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🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Copper One Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|First Graphene
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Antimony Resources
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|mutares
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Borussia Dortmund
|45
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Gerresheimer
|34
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|31
|💬
|📰
|Lang & Schwarz
|25
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|14
|💬
|📰
|BioNTech
|12
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vault Minerals
|+10,45 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Novem Group
|+7,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Kawasaki Heavy Industries
|+7,19 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|BYD Electronic (International)
|-8,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-11,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kingboard Laminates Holdings
|-14,58 %
|💬
|📰
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Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +45,36 %
Wochenperformance: +45,36 %
Platz 1
First Graphene
Wochenperformance: +15,51 %
Wochenperformance: +15,51 %
Platz 2
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +23,45 %
Wochenperformance: +23,45 %
Platz 3
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -4,87 %
Wochenperformance: -4,87 %
Platz 4
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Wochenperformance: -10,53 %
Platz 5
mutares
Wochenperformance: -4,84 %
Wochenperformance: -4,84 %
Platz 6
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +2,00 %
Wochenperformance: +2,00 %
Platz 7
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +7,54 %
Wochenperformance: +7,54 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: +7,12 %
Wochenperformance: +7,12 %
Platz 9
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -29,74 %
Wochenperformance: -29,74 %
Platz 10
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,18 %
Wochenperformance: -0,18 %
Platz 11
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: +5,91 %
Wochenperformance: +5,91 %
Platz 12
Vault Minerals
Wochenperformance: +12,43 %
Wochenperformance: +12,43 %
Platz 13
Novem Group
Wochenperformance: +16,67 %
Wochenperformance: +16,67 %
Platz 14
Kawasaki Heavy Industries
Wochenperformance: +4,66 %
Wochenperformance: +4,66 %
Platz 15
BYD Electronic (International)
Wochenperformance: +0,67 %
Wochenperformance: +0,67 %
Platz 16
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Wochenperformance: 0,00 %
Platz 17
Kingboard Laminates Holdings
Wochenperformance: -23,36 %
Wochenperformance: -23,36 %
Platz 18
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