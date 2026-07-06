ESPG AG: 2025 Consolidated Results Show Clear Positive Annual Performance
ESPG’s 2025 results confirm a clear turnaround: audited figures validate strong earnings, improved balance sheet strength and focused growth in its science park portfolio.
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- 2025 consolidated financial statements published with an unqualified audit opinion; audited figures largely confirm the preliminary results announced on 31 March 2026.
- ESPG achieved a clearly positive annual result: Group earnings of EUR 2.3 million (EUR 0.7 million excl. one-off) and EBIT of EUR 9.5 million (2024: EBIT -11.2 million).
- Income from property management increased to EUR 18.0 million and the result from property management rose to EUR 11.6 million, helped by a one-off effect from termination of a large lease.
- Financial stability improved: loan-to-value (LTV) stable at 57.4% (prev. 58.6%), equity EUR 83.7 million, and cash and cash equivalents up to EUR 4.7 million (prev. EUR 2.3 million).
- Portfolio comprises 16 science parks valued at around EUR 215 million (total area ~126,000 sqm), with a strategic focus on tenants from life sciences, green tech and digital industries.
- Near-term priorities include reducing vacancies through new leases, implementing maintenance and modernisation measures, one property classified as held for sale, and pursuing loan extensions/additional sustainable financing to support portfolio development.
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