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    Genesis Holdings Converts Most Notes into Series D, Eliminates Toxic Terms

    Genesis has reshaped its balance sheet and capital structure, clearing toxic debt terms as it prepares to launch new digitally structured real estate funds.

    Genesis Holdings Converts Most Notes into Series D, Eliminates Toxic Terms
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Genesis completed Partial Debt Exchange with substantially all holders, converting two‑thirds of each holder’s outstanding convertible promissory notes into newly designated Series D Preferred Stock.
    • The exchange eliminated toxic conversion terms (conversion discounts, price‑based kickers and other dilutive features), which the company says materially reduces its go‑forward cost of capital and shareholder overhang.
    • Unaudited pro forma balance sheet as of June 30, 2026: total assets $944,296; total liabilities ~$42,745; total stockholders’ equity ~$901,550 — a roughly $3.0M swing from a stockholders’ deficit at Dec 31, 2025, driven mainly by capitalizing convertible debt.
    • Phase I of the balance‑sheet restructuring is complete ahead of planned launches of two digitally structured funds via Travaleo’s partnership with Aurami Capital and Miami Real Investment; the company aims to launch the first two funds within ~45 days but gives no assurance.
    • The Travaleo/Aurami Capital partnership targets branded luxury real estate funds (Fund I offered under Reg D 506(c) and Reg S) with JPMorgan as custodian and Travaleo supplying the digital platform and compliance infrastructure.
    • The pro forma figures are unaudited and subject to change; the release contains forward‑looking statements and cautions that timing, accounting treatment of Series D, fund launches and other risks may cause actual results to differ materially.



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    Genesis Holdings Converts Most Notes into Series D, Eliminates Toxic Terms Genesis has reshaped its balance sheet and capital structure, clearing toxic debt terms as it prepares to launch new digitally structured real estate funds.
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