Lang & Schwarz, Affluent Medical SAS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: 741508661
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
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|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Copper One Resources
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|First Graphene
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Grit Metals
|📰
|InflaRx
|💬
|📰
|Atlantico Energy Metals
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
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💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|114
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|DAX
|64
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|45
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|44
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|40
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|36
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Affluent Medical SAS
|+12,91 %
|📰
|🥈
|BRANICKS Group
|+11,00 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TeraWulf
|+10,76 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|EHang Holdings
|-11,15 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Outlook Therapeutics
|-11,99 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kingboard Laminates Holdings
|-17,19 %
|💬
|📰
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Copper One Resources
Wochenperformance: +50,70 %
Wochenperformance: +50,70 %
Platz 1
First Graphene
Wochenperformance: +27,81 %
Wochenperformance: +27,81 %
Platz 2
Grit Metals
Wochenperformance: +29,61 %
Wochenperformance: +29,61 %
Platz 3
InflaRx
Wochenperformance: +25,87 %
Wochenperformance: +25,87 %
Platz 4
Atlantico Energy Metals
Wochenperformance: -42,86 %
Wochenperformance: -42,86 %
Platz 5
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -29,44 %
Wochenperformance: -29,44 %
Platz 6
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -33,94 %
Wochenperformance: -33,94 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: +4,44 %
Wochenperformance: +4,44 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +2,83 %
Wochenperformance: +2,83 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,18 %
Wochenperformance: -0,18 %
Platz 10
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +5,04 %
Wochenperformance: +5,04 %
Platz 11
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +13,78 %
Wochenperformance: +13,78 %
Platz 12
Affluent Medical SAS
Wochenperformance: +44,38 %
Wochenperformance: +44,38 %
Platz 13
BRANICKS Group
Wochenperformance: +16,02 %
Wochenperformance: +16,02 %
Platz 14
TeraWulf
Wochenperformance: -16,81 %
Wochenperformance: -16,81 %
Platz 15
EHang Holdings
Wochenperformance: -11,47 %
Wochenperformance: -11,47 %
Platz 16
Outlook Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -25,89 %
Wochenperformance: -25,89 %
Platz 17
Kingboard Laminates Holdings
Wochenperformance: -28,04 %
Wochenperformance: -28,04 %
Platz 18
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