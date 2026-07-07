Lang & Schwarz, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|First Graphene
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|TKMS
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
|💬
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
|Grit Metals
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|141
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|105
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Bitcoin
|65
|💬
|📰
|Gerresheimer
|42
|💬
|📰
|Borussia Dortmund
|28
|💬
|📰
|TKMS
|21
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
|+98,80 %
|📰
|🥈
|TKMS
|+4,69 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Immatics
|+4,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Furukawa Denki Kogyo
|-9,04 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Murata Seisakusho
|-9,30 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ibiden
|-10,17 %
|💬
|📰
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First Graphene
Wochenperformance: +25,27 %
Wochenperformance: +25,27 %
Platz 1
Platz 2
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -20,74 %
Wochenperformance: -20,74 %
Platz 3
Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
Wochenperformance: -4,49 %
Wochenperformance: -4,49 %
Platz 4
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -20,06 %
Wochenperformance: -20,06 %
Platz 5
Grit Metals
Wochenperformance: +59,15 %
Wochenperformance: +59,15 %
Platz 6
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -32,84 %
Wochenperformance: -32,84 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +1,32 %
Wochenperformance: +1,32 %
Platz 8
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +7,70 %
Wochenperformance: +7,70 %
Platz 9
Gerresheimer
Wochenperformance: +6,78 %
Wochenperformance: +6,78 %
Platz 10
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: +0,33 %
Wochenperformance: +0,33 %
Platz 11
Platz 12
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +21,38 %
Wochenperformance: +21,38 %
Platz 13
Platz 14
Immatics
Wochenperformance: +9,64 %
Wochenperformance: +9,64 %
Platz 15
Furukawa Denki Kogyo
Wochenperformance: -22,94 %
Wochenperformance: -22,94 %
Platz 16
Murata Seisakusho
Wochenperformance: -18,98 %
Wochenperformance: -18,98 %
Platz 17
Ibiden
Wochenperformance: -20,30 %
Wochenperformance: -20,30 %
Platz 18
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