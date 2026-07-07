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    Autodoc to Launch Senior Secured Term Loan B

    AUTODOC is launching a major refinancing, combining a €530m Term Loan B and a €50m RCF to streamline ownership and support its next phase of growth.

    Autodoc to Launch Senior Secured Term Loan B
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • AUTODOC plans to launch a €530 million senior secured Term Loan B (TLB) alongside a €50 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).
    • AUTODOC Holding SE was established as the issuing entity above Autodoc SE; the financing is arranged by Citibank, N.A. (London Branch) and Deutsche Bank AG.
    • The majority of proceeds are intended to repurchase shares held by Apollo’s Hybrid Value fund and to pay related fees and expenses.
    • The transaction aims to streamline ownership so AUTODOC’s three founders would indirectly hold 100% of the company again.
    • AUTODOC received first‑time credit ratings of Ba3 (Moody’s, stable outlook) and B+ (S&P, positive outlook).
    • AUTODOC, Europe’s leading online auto parts retailer, reports resilient, disciplined profitable growth and may consider an IPO in the future depending on market conditions.



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    Autodoc to Launch Senior Secured Term Loan B AUTODOC is launching a major refinancing, combining a €530m Term Loan B and a €50m RCF to streamline ownership and support its next phase of growth.
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