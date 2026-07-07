Autodoc to Launch Senior Secured Term Loan B
AUTODOC is launching a major refinancing, combining a €530m Term Loan B and a €50m RCF to streamline ownership and support its next phase of growth.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- AUTODOC plans to launch a €530 million senior secured Term Loan B (TLB) alongside a €50 million Revolving Credit Facility (RCF).
- AUTODOC Holding SE was established as the issuing entity above Autodoc SE; the financing is arranged by Citibank, N.A. (London Branch) and Deutsche Bank AG.
- The majority of proceeds are intended to repurchase shares held by Apollo’s Hybrid Value fund and to pay related fees and expenses.
- The transaction aims to streamline ownership so AUTODOC’s three founders would indirectly hold 100% of the company again.
- AUTODOC received first‑time credit ratings of Ba3 (Moody’s, stable outlook) and B+ (S&P, positive outlook).
- AUTODOC, Europe’s leading online auto parts retailer, reports resilient, disciplined profitable growth and may consider an IPO in the future depending on market conditions.
Exklusiv für wallstreetONLINE User Eröffnen Sie bis zum 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten Sie einen Anteil Ihrer Lieblingsaktie in unserer Auswahl im Wert von 50 Euro.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte