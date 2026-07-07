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    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsLM PAY Spolka Akcyjna AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna
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    LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna: FY 2025 Solid, Q1 2026 Momentum Grows - Preliminary

    LM PAY, a Polish fintech powering embedded finance in healthcare and insurance, enters 2026 with rapid growth, rising customer loyalty, and a sharpened focus on its home market.

    LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna: FY 2025 Solid, Q1 2026 Momentum Grows - Preliminary
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • LM PAY is a fast-growing Polish fintech providing embedded finance solutions for healthcare and insurance, with 15 years in operation and a network of over 13,000 clinics and service providers.
    • 2025 preliminary results show revenue up 48.5% YoY to PLN 37.8m, EBIT at PLN 10.8m, gross profit PLN 1.2m, and a net loss of PLN -1.9m due to deferred tax adjustments; early repayments are now treated as costs due to a policy change; one-off refinancing costs affected the year.
    • 2025 customer metrics improved: returning clients at 32%, services volume up 12%, and total customer base of 43,000.
    • Q1 2026 results: revenue PLN 7.5m (+3.8% YoY), EBIT PLN 1.6m (-24.6% due to product and partnership expansion costs), new customer acquisitions 12.8k, returning customers 34%.
    • Romania expansion is suspended in the current year after the National Bank of Romania refused to register the branch; issue centered on minority shareholder documentation; compliance otherwise satisfied; focus remains on Poland.
    • Outlook and investor activities: management will host an earnings call on July 7, 2026; the company continues to expand its Polish B2B partner network and diversify into auto insurance and legal services, with Düsseldorf listing noted.



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    LM PAY Spolka Akcyjna: FY 2025 Solid, Q1 2026 Momentum Grows - Preliminary LM PAY, a Polish fintech powering embedded finance in healthcare and insurance, enters 2026 with rapid growth, rising customer loyalty, and a sharpened focus on its home market.
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