First Order Routed Through Agora Network, tZERO & North Capital Announce
A new chapter in tokenized and private markets has begun, as tZERO and North Capital switch on the Agora Network to link ATSs and unlock cross‑platform liquidity.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- 1) On July 7, 2026 tZERO and North Capital announced the successful routing of the first live order via the Agora Network, marking its launch into live operations.
- 2) Agora is billed as the industry’s first network to connect alternative trading systems (ATSs) for tokenized and private securities, enabling cross‑network discovery and order routing.
- 3) The initial live connection links tZERO’s ATS and North Capital’s PPEX ATS, allowing eligible customers to identify trading interest and route orders through a shared framework without direct access to the other ATS.
- 4) The network is designed to reduce fragmentation in private and tokenized markets by improving access, visibility and potential liquidity while preserving each ATS’s independence, compliance and controls.
- 5) tZERO CEO Alan Konevsky and North Capital CEO Jim Dowd said the milestone validates the technology and market model and advances a more interoperable market structure for tokenized/private securities.
- 6) Future phases plan to onboard additional ATSs, broker‑dealers, liquidity providers and market participants; the release also includes standard investor warnings and forward‑looking statement disclaimers.
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