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    First Order Routed Through Agora Network, tZERO & North Capital Announce

    A new chapter in tokenized and private markets has begun, as tZERO and North Capital switch on the Agora Network to link ATSs and unlock cross‑platform liquidity.

    First Order Routed Through Agora Network, tZERO & North Capital Announce
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • 1) On July 7, 2026 tZERO and North Capital announced the successful routing of the first live order via the Agora Network, marking its launch into live operations.
    • 2) Agora is billed as the industry’s first network to connect alternative trading systems (ATSs) for tokenized and private securities, enabling cross‑network discovery and order routing.
    • 3) The initial live connection links tZERO’s ATS and North Capital’s PPEX ATS, allowing eligible customers to identify trading interest and route orders through a shared framework without direct access to the other ATS.
    • 4) The network is designed to reduce fragmentation in private and tokenized markets by improving access, visibility and potential liquidity while preserving each ATS’s independence, compliance and controls.
    • 5) tZERO CEO Alan Konevsky and North Capital CEO Jim Dowd said the milestone validates the technology and market model and advances a more interoperable market structure for tokenized/private securities.
    • 6) Future phases plan to onboard additional ATSs, broker‑dealers, liquidity providers and market participants; the release also includes standard investor warnings and forward‑looking statement disclaimers.



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    First Order Routed Through Agora Network, tZERO & North Capital Announce A new chapter in tokenized and private markets has begun, as tZERO and North Capital switch on the Agora Network to link ATSs and unlock cross‑platform liquidity.
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