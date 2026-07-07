DHL Group surges after Q2 beat, lifts 2026 earnings outlook

Group revenue in Q2 2026 rose by more than 10% year‑over‑year.

Preliminary Group EBIT for Q2 was around EUR 1,850 million, up ~29% from EUR 1,429 million a year earlier.

DHL Express reported Q2 EBIT of ~EUR 1,195 million, supported by a return to weight growth and roughly EUR 150 million from air‑freight capacity constraints.

Q2 EBIT by other segments: DHL Global Forwarding ~EUR 240 million; DHL Supply Chain ~EUR 305 million; DHL eCommerce ~EUR 50 million; Post & Parcel Germany ~EUR 135 million.

Management raised full‑year 2026 guidance: Reported Group EBIT now expected to exceed EUR 6.5 billion (previously >EUR 6.2bn) and DHL divisions’ EBIT to exceed EUR 5.9 billion (previously >EUR 5.6bn); outlook for Post & Parcel Germany (>EUR 900m) and Group Functions (~EUR -400m) unchanged.

Management attributes stronger earnings to higher demand and Fit for Growth cost reductions, and the full Q2 report will be published on August 5, 2026; the raised outlook assumes no further geopolitical deterioration.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at DHL Group is on 05.08.2026.

The price of DHL Group at the time of the news was 56,45EUR and was up +1,26 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 25.659,00PKT (-0,65 %).





