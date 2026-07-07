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    DHL Group surges after Q2 beat, lifts 2026 earnings outlook

    DHL delivered a standout Q2 2026, with double‑digit revenue growth, sharply higher EBIT and upgraded full‑year guidance driven by strong demand and efficiency gains.

    DHL Group surges after Q2 beat, lifts 2026 earnings outlook
    Foto: mino21 - stock.adobe.com
    • Group revenue in Q2 2026 rose by more than 10% year‑over‑year.
    • Preliminary Group EBIT for Q2 was around EUR 1,850 million, up ~29% from EUR 1,429 million a year earlier.
    • DHL Express reported Q2 EBIT of ~EUR 1,195 million, supported by a return to weight growth and roughly EUR 150 million from air‑freight capacity constraints.
    • Q2 EBIT by other segments: DHL Global Forwarding ~EUR 240 million; DHL Supply Chain ~EUR 305 million; DHL eCommerce ~EUR 50 million; Post & Parcel Germany ~EUR 135 million.
    • Management raised full‑year 2026 guidance: Reported Group EBIT now expected to exceed EUR 6.5 billion (previously >EUR 6.2bn) and DHL divisions’ EBIT to exceed EUR 5.9 billion (previously >EUR 5.6bn); outlook for Post & Parcel Germany (>EUR 900m) and Group Functions (~EUR -400m) unchanged.
    • Management attributes stronger earnings to higher demand and Fit for Growth cost reductions, and the full Q2 report will be published on August 5, 2026; the raised outlook assumes no further geopolitical deterioration.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at DHL Group is on 05.08.2026.

    The price of DHL Group at the time of the news was 56,45EUR and was up +1,26 % compared with the previous day.
    16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 56,58EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,23 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 25.659,00PKT (-0,65 %).


    DHL Group

    +1,51 %
    +8,79 %
    +11,13 %
    +23,71 %
    +45,39 %
    +30,85 %
    -5,69 %
    +124,93 %
    +164,02 %
    ISIN:DE0005552004WKN:555200
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    DHL Group surges after Q2 beat, lifts 2026 earnings outlook DHL delivered a standout Q2 2026, with double‑digit revenue growth, sharply higher EBIT and upgraded full‑year guidance driven by strong demand and efficiency gains.
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