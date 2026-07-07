Lang & Schwarz, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Novo Nordisk A/S
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|First Graphene
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SAP
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|💬
|📰
|Sivers Semiconductors
|💬
|📰
|AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
|💬
|📰
|Grit Metals
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|115
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|96
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|DAX
|82
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|62
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|53
|💬
|📰
|Viromed Medical
|28
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
|+99,78 %
|📰
|🥈
|Nordic Mining
|+9,79 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Enhanced Group Registered (A)
|+6,36 %
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-15,53 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Kioxia Holdings Corporation
|-16,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
|-17,69 %
|💬
|📰
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First Graphene
Wochenperformance: +25,27 %
Wochenperformance: +25,27 %
Platz 1
SAP
Wochenperformance: +6,09 %
Wochenperformance: +6,09 %
Platz 2
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: +0,74 %
Wochenperformance: +0,74 %
Platz 3
Sivers Semiconductors
Wochenperformance: -40,05 %
Wochenperformance: -40,05 %
Platz 4
AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik
Wochenperformance: -12,56 %
Wochenperformance: -12,56 %
Platz 5
Grit Metals
Wochenperformance: +59,15 %
Wochenperformance: +59,15 %
Platz 6
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -33,03 %
Wochenperformance: -33,03 %
Platz 7
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -5,10 %
Wochenperformance: -5,10 %
Platz 8
DAX
Wochenperformance: +3,83 %
Wochenperformance: +3,83 %
Platz 9
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +7,70 %
Wochenperformance: +7,70 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -8,24 %
Wochenperformance: -8,24 %
Platz 11
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: -2,11 %
Wochenperformance: -2,11 %
Platz 12
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +122,90 %
Wochenperformance: +122,90 %
Platz 13
Nordic Mining
Wochenperformance: -25,29 %
Wochenperformance: -25,29 %
Platz 14
Enhanced Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -10,54 %
Wochenperformance: -10,54 %
Platz 15
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: -20,09 %
Wochenperformance: -20,09 %
Platz 16
Kioxia Holdings Corporation
Wochenperformance: -28,21 %
Wochenperformance: -28,21 %
Platz 17
KOKUSAI ELECTRIC CORPORATION
Wochenperformance: -5,93 %
Wochenperformance: -5,93 %
Platz 18
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