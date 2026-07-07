Delticom Shares Soar After AGM Approves Dividend
Delticom advances its market leadership with solid 2025 results, a confirmed Board, and a bold shift toward an automated, AI‑driven service platform.
Foto: vadimborkin - 258917169
- Dividend of €0.12 per share for the 2025 financial year approved by the AGM.
- AGM had 56.03% attendance of issued share capital; all agenda items were approved and Michael Thöne‑Flöge was confirmed to the Supervisory Board.
- 2025 consolidated results: revenues €483.7 million, EBITDA €20.1 million, and net income €4.1 million.
- Management announced a strategic transformation from an online retailer into an automated, AI‑supported service platform to secure long‑term market leadership.
- Company scale: Europe’s leading online tyre and complete wheels retailer operating 340 online shops in 68 countries, offering ~80,000 tyre models and serving over 20 million customers, with ~25,000 partner garages.
- The half‑year report will be available for download on Delticom’s Investor Relations website on August 13, 2026.
The next important date, "um 11:00 Uhr" → "at 11:00" (or "at 11 o'clock"). If you need to be explicit about morning/evening: "at 11:00 a.m." / "at 11:00 p.m.", at Delticom is on 07.07.2026.
The price of Delticom at the time of the news was 2,6100EUR and was up +2,35 % compared with the previous day.
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