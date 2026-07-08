Almonty Industries, Alibaba Group & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Boris Roessler - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Xiaomi
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Grit Metals
|📰
|🥉
|BYD
|💬
|📰
|Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
|💬
|📰
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|💬
|📰
|FuelCell Energy
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|119
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lang & Schwarz
|89
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|41
|💬
|📰
|SpaceX
|30
|💬
|📰
|Bitcoin
|29
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|📰
|INTERSHOP Communications
|28
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Alibaba Group
|+11,40 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|SCREEN Holdings
|+9,50 %
|📰
|🥉
|Immatics
|+5,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
|-4,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Deutsche Lufthansa
|-5,10 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
|-5,90 %
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|📰
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Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +13,82 %
Wochenperformance: +13,82 %
Platz 1
Grit Metals
Wochenperformance: +28,17 %
Wochenperformance: +28,17 %
Platz 2
BYD
Wochenperformance: +15,88 %
Wochenperformance: +15,88 %
Platz 3
Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
Wochenperformance: -6,04 %
Wochenperformance: -6,04 %
Platz 4
Deutsche Lufthansa
Wochenperformance: -5,86 %
Wochenperformance: -5,86 %
Platz 5
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: -37,10 %
Wochenperformance: -37,10 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,24 %
Wochenperformance: -10,24 %
Platz 7
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -31,57 %
Wochenperformance: -31,57 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: +2,30 %
Wochenperformance: +2,30 %
Platz 9
SpaceX
Wochenperformance: -12,64 %
Wochenperformance: -12,64 %
Platz 10
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +7,07 %
Wochenperformance: +7,07 %
Platz 11
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +30,29 %
Wochenperformance: +30,29 %
Platz 12
Alibaba Group
Wochenperformance: +14,52 %
Wochenperformance: +14,52 %
Platz 13
SCREEN Holdings
Wochenperformance: -11,93 %
Wochenperformance: -11,93 %
Platz 14
Immatics
Wochenperformance: +9,64 %
Wochenperformance: +9,64 %
Platz 15
Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
Wochenperformance: -6,04 %
Wochenperformance: -6,04 %
Platz 16
Deutsche Lufthansa
Wochenperformance: -5,86 %
Wochenperformance: -5,86 %
Platz 17
Ganfeng Lithium Group Ltd Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -12,10 %
Wochenperformance: -12,10 %
Platz 18
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