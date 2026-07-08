Calvert International: 2025 Consolidated Results, 2026 Outlook Positive
In 2025, Calvert International AG completed a strategic reset, emerging as a focused investment holding company poised for disciplined growth and long-term value creation.
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- Strategic transformation completed in 2025, repositioning Calvert International AG (CIAG) as an investment holding company prepared for the next growth phase
- 2025 consolidated revenues EUR 2.8m (down from EUR 3.4m in 2024); reported EBIT EUR -0.7m, primarily due to non-cash, non-recurring impairment charges; underlying operating performance remained stable excluding these one-offs
- Balance sheet at 31 Dec 2025: total assets EUR 4.6m and equity EUR 2.5m; corporate structure simplified and deferred income liabilities reduced to strengthen the financial platform
- Company enters 2026 with a positive outlook and a significantly stronger platform, focused on disciplined growth and operational excellence
- Actively pursuing a strategic acquisition pipeline intended to materially increase scale, earnings profile and long-term value, subject to approvals and completion
- Investment focus on high-growth opportunities in emerging markets—particularly energy, natural resources and related sectors—while committing to disciplined capital allocation and shareholder value creation
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