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    Alzchem Group expands globally as USA production site chosen

    Alzchem is expanding its global footprint with a major nitroguanidine facility in Bushy Park, South Carolina, backed by public funding and long-term U.S. demand.

    Alzchem Group expands globally as USA production site chosen
    Foto: Alzchem
    • Selected Bushy Park in Berkeley County, South Carolina as the site for a new nitroguanidine production facility.
    • Facility is intended to supply the U.S. market under a contract with the U.S. government.
    • Planned investment of approximately USD 150 million, supported by funding from the U.S. government, the state of South Carolina, and Berkeley County.
    • Next steps include advancing FEED, detailed technical planning and regulatory approvals; construction expected to start in 2027 with commissioning planned for 2029.
    • Intermediate products will continue to be manufactured at Alzchem’s German sites, securing German value creation and employment and building on recent capacity expansion in Germany.
    • Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company with over 1,700 employees; 2025 sales were EUR 562.1 million with EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2026.

    The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 161,70EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.
    12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 159,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,42 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.031,66PKT (-0,79 %).


    Alzchem Group

    -2,76 %
    -10,36 %
    -9,32 %
    -13,96 %
    +11,81 %
    +750,13 %
    +546,03 %
    +209,66 %
    ISIN:DE000A2YNT30WKN:A2YNT3
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    Alzchem Group expands globally as USA production site chosen Alzchem is expanding its global footprint with a major nitroguanidine facility in Bushy Park, South Carolina, backed by public funding and long-term U.S. demand.
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