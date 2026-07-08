Alzchem Group expands globally as USA production site chosen
Alzchem is expanding its global footprint with a major nitroguanidine facility in Bushy Park, South Carolina, backed by public funding and long-term U.S. demand.
Foto: Alzchem
- Selected Bushy Park in Berkeley County, South Carolina as the site for a new nitroguanidine production facility.
- Facility is intended to supply the U.S. market under a contract with the U.S. government.
- Planned investment of approximately USD 150 million, supported by funding from the U.S. government, the state of South Carolina, and Berkeley County.
- Next steps include advancing FEED, detailed technical planning and regulatory approvals; construction expected to start in 2027 with commissioning planned for 2029.
- Intermediate products will continue to be manufactured at Alzchem’s German sites, securing German value creation and employment and building on recent capacity expansion in Germany.
- Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company with over 1,700 employees; 2025 sales were EUR 562.1 million with EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2026.
The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 161,70EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.
12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 159,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,42 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.031,66PKT (-0,79 %).
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