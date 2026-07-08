Alzchem Group expands globally as USA production site chosen

Selected Bushy Park in Berkeley County, South Carolina as the site for a new nitroguanidine production facility.

Facility is intended to supply the U.S. market under a contract with the U.S. government.

Planned investment of approximately USD 150 million, supported by funding from the U.S. government, the state of South Carolina, and Berkeley County.

Next steps include advancing FEED, detailed technical planning and regulatory approvals; construction expected to start in 2027 with commissioning planned for 2029.

Intermediate products will continue to be manufactured at Alzchem’s German sites, securing German value creation and employment and building on recent capacity expansion in Germany.

Alzchem is an internationally leading ingredients company with over 1,700 employees; 2025 sales were EUR 562.1 million with EBITDA of EUR 116.5 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Alzchem Group is on 30.07.2026.

The price of Alzchem Group at the time of the news was 161,70EUR and was down -0,83 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 159,40EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,42 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.031,66PKT (-0,79 %).







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