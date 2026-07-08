Swiss Re: USD 750 Billion AI Boom Reshapes Insurance Amid Fragmentation
As the world economy cools and inflation stabilizes, insurance markets face slower growth but rising demand for resilience in an increasingly fragmented landscape.
Foto: Ennio Leanza - dpa
- Global inflation is expected to average 4.0% in 2026, with GDP growth slowing to 2.5%.
- Global non-life real premium growth is forecast at 0.6% in 2026, while life insurance growth remains robust at 2.3%, aided by higher yields.
- AI investment and geopolitical fragmentation are creating new demand for resilience and risk transfer; hyperscalers’ AI capex is projected to reach USD 750 billion in 2026, boosting demand for protection across property, engineering, cyber, liability, and business interruption.
- Global insurance total premium growth is expected to slow to 1.3% in real terms in 2026 from 3.9% in 2025, as resilience needs rise amid fragmentation.
- The latest Middle East conflict marks a fourth major global supply shock in six years, signaling a structural shift to a more fragmented economy and a move from “just-in-time” to “just-in-case” resilience.
- Non-life profitability remains positive despite a softer underwriting cycle, with 2026 ROE at about 11.4% (down from 14% in 2025 and projected to 7.7% in 2028), helped by elevated investment returns.
The next important date, "Quartalsmitteilung" — "quarterly report" (also: "quarterly statement" or "quarterly announcement," depending on context)., at Swiss Re is on 06.08.2026.
The price of Swiss Re at the time of the news was 143,35EUR and was down -0,55 % compared with the previous day.
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