Commerzbank: UniCredit offer acceptance ends; value for all stakeholders
UniCredit’s bid for Commerzbank has drawn limited independent support, leaving strategy, regulation and future cooperation firmly in the spotlight.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- UniCredit’s takeover offer acceptance period closed (additional period ended 3 July 2026) with 17.60% of Commerzbank shares tendered.
- Less than 2% of shares were tendered by institutional and retail (independent) investors; most tendered shares came from banks and parties connected to UniCredit, indicating low attractiveness of the offer to independent shareholders.
- The transfer of tendered shares and associated voting rights to UniCredit remains subject to required regulatory approvals; it is unclear how many tendered shares were borrowed or involved hedging arrangements.
- Commerzbank remains open to constructive dialogue with UniCredit but says meaningful, timely synergies are only realistic via a consensual solution involving the bank’s management, employees/their representatives and the German federal government (the second-largest shareholder).
- Commerzbank continues to pursue its “Momentum 2030” growth and transformation strategy — since its Feb 2025 launch the share price has doubled and 2025 was a record year; the bank confirms its 2026 outlook and long‑term targets through 2030 (Q2 2026 results due 6 Aug 2026).
- Board leaders emphasise stability, responsibility and protecting the interests of clients, employees and all shareholders (including the German government and minority holders).
The next important date, Most natural translation (for a heading): "Q2 2026 results." Other possible translations depending on context: - "Result Q2 2026" - "Q2 2026 result" - "Q2 2026 earnings" (if financial/earnings context), at Commerzbank is on 06.08.2026.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 37,72EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,83EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.
At this time, the index DAX was at 24.889,00PKT (-2,25 %).
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