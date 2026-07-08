Commerzbank: UniCredit offer acceptance ends; value for all stakeholders

UniCredit’s takeover offer acceptance period closed (additional period ended 3 July 2026) with 17.60% of Commerzbank shares tendered.

Less than 2% of shares were tendered by institutional and retail (independent) investors; most tendered shares came from banks and parties connected to UniCredit, indicating low attractiveness of the offer to independent shareholders.

The transfer of tendered shares and associated voting rights to UniCredit remains subject to required regulatory approvals; it is unclear how many tendered shares were borrowed or involved hedging arrangements.

Commerzbank remains open to constructive dialogue with UniCredit but says meaningful, timely synergies are only realistic via a consensual solution involving the bank’s management, employees/their representatives and the German federal government (the second-largest shareholder).

Commerzbank continues to pursue its “Momentum 2030” growth and transformation strategy — since its Feb 2025 launch the share price has doubled and 2025 was a record year; the bank confirms its 2026 outlook and long‑term targets through 2030 (Q2 2026 results due 6 Aug 2026).

Board leaders emphasise stability, responsibility and protecting the interests of clients, employees and all shareholders (including the German government and minority holders).

The next important date, Most natural translation (for a heading): "Q2 2026 results." Other possible translations depending on context: - "Result Q2 2026" - "Q2 2026 result" - "Q2 2026 earnings" (if financial/earnings context), at Commerzbank is on 06.08.2026.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 37,72EUR and was down -1,00 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 37,83EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,29 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 24.889,00PKT (-2,25 %).







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