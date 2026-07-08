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    Aduna Joins Top US Carriers to Launch Network-Based Auth as SMS Alternative

    As AI-driven fraud surges, Aduna and major U.S. carriers are redefining login security with seamless, network-based authentication beyond SMS codes.

    Aduna Joins Top US Carriers to Launch Network-Based Auth as SMS Alternative
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Aduna, with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, launches network-based authentication as an alternative to SMS OTPs to curb fraud in the U.S. mobile ecosystem.
    • Number Verification provides real-time possession-based authentication by verifying the mobile number with the carrier and its SIM/device, eliminating the friction and risk of SMS codes.
    • The breakthrough works across all major operating systems and network types, addressing earlier barriers to network-based verification for a consistent login experience.
    • The launch comes as U.S. fraud losses reached $15.9 billion last year (FTC data), highlighting AI-enabled scams and the need for stronger verification.
    • Benefits include near-time advanced security, access to verified identity data across three networks via a single integration, and improved user conversion with fewer abandoned logins and lower support costs.
    • About Aduna: a joint venture among leading telecom operators and Ericsson, unifying network APIs across partners (AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefónica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone) with developer platforms (Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, Vonage), based on CAMARA open-source; more at adunaglobal.com.







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    Aduna Joins Top US Carriers to Launch Network-Based Auth as SMS Alternative As AI-driven fraud surges, Aduna and major U.S. carriers are redefining login security with seamless, network-based authentication beyond SMS codes.
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