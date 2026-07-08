Aduna Joins Top US Carriers to Launch Network-Based Auth as SMS Alternative
As AI-driven fraud surges, Aduna and major U.S. carriers are redefining login security with seamless, network-based authentication beyond SMS codes.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Aduna, with AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, launches network-based authentication as an alternative to SMS OTPs to curb fraud in the U.S. mobile ecosystem.
- Number Verification provides real-time possession-based authentication by verifying the mobile number with the carrier and its SIM/device, eliminating the friction and risk of SMS codes.
- The breakthrough works across all major operating systems and network types, addressing earlier barriers to network-based verification for a consistent login experience.
- The launch comes as U.S. fraud losses reached $15.9 billion last year (FTC data), highlighting AI-enabled scams and the need for stronger verification.
- Benefits include near-time advanced security, access to verified identity data across three networks via a single integration, and improved user conversion with fewer abandoned logins and lower support costs.
- About Aduna: a joint venture among leading telecom operators and Ericsson, unifying network APIs across partners (AT&T, Bharti Airtel, Deutsche Telekom, KDDI, Orange, Reliance Jio, Singtel, Telefónica, Telstra, T-Mobile, Verizon, Vodafone) with developer platforms (Google Cloud, Infobip, Sinch, Vonage), based on CAMARA open-source; more at adunaglobal.com.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.