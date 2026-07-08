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    Affluence Corp Unveils 1st-Year Transformation, Signals Breakthrough Growth

    Affluence marks a pivotal first year of transformation, setting the stage for disciplined growth, IoT expansion, and a stronger capital structure into 2026 and beyond.

    Affluence Corp Unveils 1st-Year Transformation, Signals Breakthrough Growth
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • Affluence issued a shareholder letter from Oscar Brito highlighting the first year of corporate transformation and the next phase of strategic growth.
    • The company reorganized under new management to build a scalable operating platform, improve the capital structure, and pursue a disciplined, long-term growth plan; the foundation is largely in place and the focus is shifting to execution in H2 2026.
    • Mingothings established the IoT platform cornerstone; Marina Eye-Cam Technologies S.L. was acquired to expand capabilities in enterprise security, intelligent video analytics, software development, access control, and integrated hardware solutions.
    • The IoT operations (Mingothings and Marina Eye-Cam) are projected to generate about $10 million in revenue in 2026 with EBITDA of well over $1.5 million, subject to execution and market conditions.
    • Affluence will continue a disciplined acquisition strategy to build an integrated technology platform across Industrial IoT, Smart Infrastructure, AI, and enterprise software, aiming for cross-selling, scale, and operational efficiencies.
    • The company is pursuing capital-structure strengthening, including a debt restructuring into long-term preferred equity and a potential national securities exchange listing as Phase One, with Phase Two focusing on expanding the portfolio across Europe and North America.



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    Affluence Corp Unveils 1st-Year Transformation, Signals Breakthrough Growth Affluence marks a pivotal first year of transformation, setting the stage for disciplined growth, IoT expansion, and a stronger capital structure into 2026 and beyond.
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