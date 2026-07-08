Evonik Invests $100M to Upgrade U.S. Drug Substance CMO Site
Evonik is ramping up its U.S. pharma footprint, channeling $100 million into a major upgrade of its Tippecanoe CDMO site to boost capacity, innovation and sustainability.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Evonik will invest US$100 million over the next five years to modernize its Lafayette (Tippecanoe), Indiana drug-substance CDMO site, a move backed by local government.
- The upgrade program includes new 100 m³ reactors and other critical systems to improve reliability, automation, ergonomics and overall efficiency.
- The investment aims to meet rapidly growing demand for U.S.-based contract development and manufacturing services and to handle increasingly complex active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
- It is part of Evonik’s strategic asset-balancing with an emphasis on North America and on Next Generation Technologies to preserve technology leadership, strengthen cost position and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Tippecanoe is Evonik’s second-largest U.S. site and one of the world’s largest API facilities, featuring 170 m³ of dedicated HPAPI capacity with containment down to 0.1 μg/m³, 860 m³ reactor capacity for general APIs, 2,500 m³ fermentation capacity and 10 advanced technology platforms.
- Acquired from Eli Lilly in 2010, the site now operates as a multi-customer CDMO supporting complex small-molecule drug-substance projects for critical indications such as cancer, metabolic and cardiovascular diseases.
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