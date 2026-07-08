Kapsch TrafficCom to Sell Majority Stake in German Subsidiary; EBIT Hit
Kapsch TrafficCom reshapes its portfolio, agreeing to sell a majority stake in tolltickets GmbH, a move set to boost EBIT and mark a key step in its strategic realignment.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Kapsch TrafficCom AG signed a transaction agreement to sell a majority stake in tolltickets GmbH, based in Rosenheim, Germany.
- The sale is expected to have a one-time positive impact on EBIT due to deconsolidation, estimated at around EUR 10 million.
- Closing depends on conditions precedent, including necessary approvals from authorities, and is expected by the end of the year.
- The parties agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.
- The disclosure is made as inside information under Article 17 MAR (EU Regulation No. 596/2014) dated 08-Jul-2026.
- Investor relations contact: Doris Gstatter (Investor Relations Officer) with the provided contact details.
The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 5,2400EUR and was up +4,80 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,38 % since publication.
+4,40 %
+2,70 %
-6,72 %
-4,94 %
-28,77 %
-55,56 %
-66,31 %
-85,48 %
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