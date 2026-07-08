Kapsch TrafficCom to Sell Majority Stake in German Subsidiary; EBIT Hit

Kapsch TrafficCom AG signed a transaction agreement to sell a majority stake in tolltickets GmbH, based in Rosenheim, Germany.

The sale is expected to have a one-time positive impact on EBIT due to deconsolidation, estimated at around EUR 10 million.

Closing depends on conditions precedent, including necessary approvals from authorities, and is expected by the end of the year.

The parties agreed not to disclose details of the transaction.

The disclosure is made as inside information under Article 17 MAR (EU Regulation No. 596/2014) dated 08-Jul-2026.

Investor relations contact: Doris Gstatter (Investor Relations Officer) with the provided contact details.

The price of Kapsch TrafficCom at the time of the news was 5,2400EUR and was up +4,80 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 5,2200EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,38 % since publication.







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar