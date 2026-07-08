Almonty Industries, SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
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|INTERSHOP Communications
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|Almonty Industries
|124
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|DAX
|121
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|Lang & Schwarz
|65
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|SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
|+30,21 %
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|Penguin Solutions Incorporation
|+15,91 %
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|📰
|🥉
|SCREEN Holdings
|+14,61 %
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|🟥
|Vicore Pharma Holding
|-12,92 %
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|Kingboard Holdings
|-15,31 %
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Xiaomi
Wochenperformance: +16,93 %
Wochenperformance: +16,93 %
Platz 1
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -25,03 %
Wochenperformance: -25,03 %
Platz 2
Nebius Group Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -34,68 %
Wochenperformance: -34,68 %
Platz 3
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -26,22 %
Wochenperformance: -26,22 %
Platz 4
INTERSHOP Communications
Wochenperformance: +32,90 %
Wochenperformance: +32,90 %
Platz 5
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: -42,65 %
Wochenperformance: -42,65 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,46 %
Wochenperformance: -14,46 %
Platz 7
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,66 %
Wochenperformance: -0,66 %
Platz 8
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -31,57 %
Wochenperformance: -31,57 %
Platz 9
Silber
Wochenperformance: +2,30 %
Wochenperformance: +2,30 %
Platz 10
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -8,13 %
Wochenperformance: -8,13 %
Platz 11
Bitcoin
Wochenperformance: +7,07 %
Wochenperformance: +7,07 %
Platz 12
SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +14,89 %
Wochenperformance: +14,89 %
Platz 13
Penguin Solutions Incorporation
Wochenperformance: -14,20 %
Wochenperformance: -14,20 %
Platz 14
SCREEN Holdings
Wochenperformance: -15,08 %
Wochenperformance: -15,08 %
Platz 15
Vicore Pharma Holding
Wochenperformance: +31,11 %
Wochenperformance: +31,11 %
Platz 16
Kingboard Holdings
Wochenperformance: -36,64 %
Wochenperformance: -36,64 %
Platz 17
American Bitcoin Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +829,89 %
Wochenperformance: +829,89 %
Platz 18
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