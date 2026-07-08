Dinari and tZERO Team Up to Enable Tokenized U.S. Equities via Brokers
Dinari Inc. and tZERO are joining forces to reshape tokenized U.S. equities, unifying trading, custody, and settlement into one seamless, always-on infrastructure.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- Dinari Inc. and tZERO announced a strategic partnership to create an operating framework that enables broker-dealers to launch, trade, custody, clear, settle, and service tokenized U.S. equities through a single integration.
- The collaboration combines Dinari's dShares custodial model with tZERO's regulated brokerage, custody, clearing, settlement, and shareholder servicing to provide a unified end-to-end infrastructure.
- Each dShare is backed by the underlying security held with licensed custodians and preserves rights such as dividends, best trade execution at NBBO, automated corporate actions, and a direct claim on the backing securities.
- The partnership will deliver capabilities including 24/7 native trading, native fractional execution, stablecoin-enabled settlement and dividend processing, automated corporate actions, and flexible custody models with API connectivity.
- Future plans include support for permissioned on-chain liquidity, collateral, DeFi-compatible programs, issuer-sponsored dShares, and expanded permissioned on-chain financial services within the dShares Financial Network.
- The effort advances Dinari's broader dShares Financial Network, aiming to connect broker-dealers, exchanges, issuers, and custodians for broader distribution, deeper liquidity, and more efficient post-trade workflows in tokenized capital markets.
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