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    SCHOTT Pharma Surges as Q3 Preliminary Figures Boost 2026 Guidance

    SCHOTT Pharma outperforms expectations in Q3 2026 and raises its full-year outlook, backed by robust operations, a strong Q4 pipeline and a new key glass syringe agreement.

    SCHOTT Pharma Surges as Q3 Preliminary Figures Boost 2026 Guidance
    Foto: Martin Schutt - picture alliance/dpa/dpa-Zentralbild
    • Q3 2026 preliminary figures show constant-currency revenue growth of ~8% and an EBITDA margin of ~27%.
    • Market expectations for Q3 2026 were ~3.5% revenue growth with an EBITDA margin of ~27.5%.
    • For FY 2026, SCHOTT Pharma now guides constant-currency revenue growth of 5–6% and an EBITDA margin of 27–28%.
    • Both FY targets are above market expectations of ~3.2% revenue growth and ~27.2% EBITDA margin (Vara Consensus, July 6, 2026).
    • The raised guidance is supported by strong business performance, anticipated Q4 2026, and a new agreement with a key customer for glass syringes (includes revenue-related and compensation components affecting future periods).
    • SCHOTT Pharma will publish its Q3 2026 quarterly statement on August 12, 2026.

    The next important date, Quarterly Report (Q3 2026), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 12.08.2026.

    The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 18,500EUR and was up +0,71 % compared with the previous day.
    13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 18,760EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,41 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.987,91PKT (-1,03 %).


    SCHOTT Pharma

    +1,96 %
    +7,19 %
    +8,20 %
    +33,91 %
    -29,20 %
    -31,78 %
    ISIN:DE000A3ENQ51WKN:A3ENQ5
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    SCHOTT Pharma Surges as Q3 Preliminary Figures Boost 2026 Guidance SCHOTT Pharma outperforms expectations in Q3 2026 and raises its full-year outlook, backed by robust operations, a strong Q4 pipeline and a new key glass syringe agreement.
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