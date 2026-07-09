ZEAL to Acquire SevenCanyon, Enter UK Market
ZEAL Network SE is set to significantly strengthen its UK footprint with the planned full takeover of SevenCanyon, unlocking new prize draw opportunities and earnings potential.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- ZEAL Network SE will acquire the remaining 96.5% of SevenCanyon (ZEAL already holds 3.5%).
- The acquisition gives ZEAL direct access to the United Kingdom prize draw market, expanding its geographic presence.
- Purchase price: approximately GBP 33.8 million in cash (subject to post-completion adjustments, including vehicle inventory in the single-digit millions of GBP) plus up to ~GBP 4.8 million payable over six months contingent on financial targets.
- The share purchase agreement becomes legally effective upon payment of the purchase price (completion occurs upon payment).
- ZEAL expects SevenCanyon to make a meaningful contribution to revenue and EBITDA and will reassess revenue guidance after IFRS consolidation of SevenCanyon’s revenues.
- ZEAL confirms an EBITDA corridor of EUR 70–75 million (assuming a normal jackpot environment in Germany); anticipates mid-single-digit million non-recurring transaction expenses and expects a high-single-digit million positive EBITDA impact in the first full year after completion.
The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report. Alternatives: "Release of the semi-annual financial report" or "Publication of the interim financial report.", at ZEAL Network is on 05.08.2026.
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