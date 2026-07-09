ZEAL Snaps Up SevenCanyon, Enters UK Prize Draw Market

ZEAL signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 96.5% of SevenCanyon (it already held 3.5%), giving ZEAL immediate entry into the UK prize draw market.

SevenCanyon operates platforms such as 7days Performance, Redline Competitions and UK Carp Competitions and generated EBITDA of more than GBP 10 million in FY 2026 (04/25–03/26).

The cash purchase price for the 96.5% stake is approximately GBP 33.8 million, plus an earn-out of up to GBP 4.8 million, subject to post-completion adjustments.

The acquisition will be primarily financed by a EUR 40 million, seven‑year term loan arranged by Deutsche Bank, preserving ZEAL’s financial flexibility.

ZEAL expects the deal to be EBITDA‑accretive, forecasting a positive EBITDA impact in the high-single-digit millions in the first full year; group EBITDA guidance of EUR 70–75 million is confirmed assuming a normal jackpot environment, with mid‑single‑digit million one‑off transaction costs anticipated.

Strategic rationale: the deal delivers fast geographic and product diversification and scaling potential via ZEAL’s strengths in acquisition marketing, monetisation, customer retention, data analytics and regulatory/compliance capabilities as the UK market formalises.

The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report. Alternatives: "Release of the semi-annual financial report" or "Publication of the interim financial report.", at ZEAL Network is on 05.08.2026.



