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    ZEAL Snaps Up SevenCanyon, Enters UK Prize Draw Market

    ZEAL accelerates its UK expansion with the acquisition of SevenCanyon, unlocking a leading prize draw platform portfolio and strengthening future earnings growth.

    ZEAL Snaps Up SevenCanyon, Enters UK Prize Draw Market
    Foto: Tipp24 AG
    • ZEAL signed a share purchase agreement to acquire the remaining 96.5% of SevenCanyon (it already held 3.5%), giving ZEAL immediate entry into the UK prize draw market.
    • SevenCanyon operates platforms such as 7days Performance, Redline Competitions and UK Carp Competitions and generated EBITDA of more than GBP 10 million in FY 2026 (04/25–03/26).
    • The cash purchase price for the 96.5% stake is approximately GBP 33.8 million, plus an earn-out of up to GBP 4.8 million, subject to post-completion adjustments.
    • The acquisition will be primarily financed by a EUR 40 million, seven‑year term loan arranged by Deutsche Bank, preserving ZEAL’s financial flexibility.
    • ZEAL expects the deal to be EBITDA‑accretive, forecasting a positive EBITDA impact in the high-single-digit millions in the first full year; group EBITDA guidance of EUR 70–75 million is confirmed assuming a normal jackpot environment, with mid‑single‑digit million one‑off transaction costs anticipated.
    • Strategic rationale: the deal delivers fast geographic and product diversification and scaling potential via ZEAL’s strengths in acquisition marketing, monetisation, customer retention, data analytics and regulatory/compliance capabilities as the UK market formalises.

    The next important date, Publication of the half-year financial report. Alternatives: "Release of the semi-annual financial report" or "Publication of the interim financial report.", at ZEAL Network is on 05.08.2026.


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    ZEAL Snaps Up SevenCanyon, Enters UK Prize Draw Market ZEAL accelerates its UK expansion with the acquisition of SevenCanyon, unlocking a leading prize draw platform portfolio and strengthening future earnings growth.
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