Fielmann Accelerates Global Expansion as Q2/2026 Sales Grow
In HY1 2026, we accelerated growth, expanded our footprint, and advanced AI-driven innovation, setting the stage for solid full-year performance despite macro headwinds.
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- HY1/2026 consolidated sales reached €1.25 billion, up 2% year over year.
- International sales growth accelerated to +6% YoY in Q2 (CC), with Germany growing modestly; Spain +10% CC and Poland +7% CC led international performance.
- Adjusted EBITDA for HY1/2026 was about €296 million, with a 24% Adjusted EBITDA margin; final figures to be published in the HY1/2026 report on Aug 27, 2026.
- Store expansion: added 37 stores in H1 to 1,299 locations; plans to open 33 more in H2, totaling 70 new locations in 2026 (triple the pace vs. 2025).
- Labor market improvements and AI rollout: 166 German stores already use AI-based refraction technology, aiming for 300 European locations by year-end.
- FY2026 outlook: total sales expected to rise 5–7% to €2.55–2.60 billion; Adjusted EBITDA margin around 23% (≈€590–€610 million); Adjusted EBT margin 12–13%, with potential results at the lower end due to macro/geopolitical effects.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Fielmann is on 09.07.2026.
The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 42,65EUR and was down -1,16 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.992,80PKT (-1,00 %).
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