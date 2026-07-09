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    Fielmann Accelerates Global Expansion as Q2/2026 Sales Grow

    In HY1 2026, we accelerated growth, expanded our footprint, and advanced AI-driven innovation, setting the stage for solid full-year performance despite macro headwinds.

    Fielmann Accelerates Global Expansion as Q2/2026 Sales Grow
    Foto: PhotoDesign - stock.adobe.com
    • HY1/2026 consolidated sales reached €1.25 billion, up 2% year over year.
    • International sales growth accelerated to +6% YoY in Q2 (CC), with Germany growing modestly; Spain +10% CC and Poland +7% CC led international performance.
    • Adjusted EBITDA for HY1/2026 was about €296 million, with a 24% Adjusted EBITDA margin; final figures to be published in the HY1/2026 report on Aug 27, 2026.
    • Store expansion: added 37 stores in H1 to 1,299 locations; plans to open 33 more in H2, totaling 70 new locations in 2026 (triple the pace vs. 2025).
    • Labor market improvements and AI rollout: 166 German stores already use AI-based refraction technology, aiming for 300 European locations by year-end.
    • FY2026 outlook: total sales expected to rise 5–7% to €2.55–2.60 billion; Adjusted EBITDA margin around 23% (≈€590–€610 million); Adjusted EBT margin 12–13%, with potential results at the lower end due to macro/geopolitical effects.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at Fielmann is on 09.07.2026.

    The price of Fielmann at the time of the news was 42,65EUR and was down -1,16 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.992,80PKT (-1,00 %).


    Fielmann

    -2,49 %
    -0,58 %
    +4,61 %
    -4,69 %
    -24,63 %
    -10,90 %
    -33,36 %
    -35,40 %
    +121,45 %
    ISIN:DE0005772206WKN:577220
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    Fielmann Accelerates Global Expansion as Q2/2026 Sales Grow In HY1 2026, we accelerated growth, expanded our footprint, and advanced AI-driven innovation, setting the stage for solid full-year performance despite macro headwinds.
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