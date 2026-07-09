Almonty Industries, Pentixapharm Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: frizio - stock.adobe.com
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Grit Metals
|📰
|🥈
|Canada Nickel
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Ferrari
|💬
|📰
|DroneShield
|💬
|📰
|Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
|💬
|📰
|First Graphene
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|113
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lang & Schwarz
|76
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Silber
|74
|💬
|📰
|TUI
|36
|💬
|📰
|POET Technologies
|30
|💬
|📰
|Aroundtown
|20
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|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Pentixapharm Holding
|+10,73 %
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Telix Pharmaceuticals
|+5,25 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|SCHOTT Pharma
|+4,44 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
|-5,06 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|CMOC Group Limited Registered (H)
|-5,98 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|M1 Kliniken
|-6,16 %
|💬
|📰
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Grit Metals
Wochenperformance: +27,70 %
Wochenperformance: +27,70 %
Platz 1
Canada Nickel
Wochenperformance: -5,42 %
Wochenperformance: -5,42 %
Platz 2
Ferrari
Wochenperformance: +1,27 %
Wochenperformance: +1,27 %
Platz 3
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: -5,33 %
Wochenperformance: -5,33 %
Platz 4
Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
Wochenperformance: -2,70 %
Wochenperformance: -2,70 %
Platz 5
First Graphene
Wochenperformance: +1,36 %
Wochenperformance: +1,36 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -10,21 %
Wochenperformance: -10,21 %
Platz 7
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -29,07 %
Wochenperformance: -29,07 %
Platz 8
Silber
Wochenperformance: -2,05 %
Wochenperformance: -2,05 %
Platz 9
TUI
Wochenperformance: -1,73 %
Wochenperformance: -1,73 %
Platz 10
POET Technologies
Wochenperformance: -12,43 %
Wochenperformance: -12,43 %
Platz 11
Aroundtown
Wochenperformance: -3,99 %
Wochenperformance: -3,99 %
Platz 12
Pentixapharm Holding
Wochenperformance: +9,38 %
Wochenperformance: +9,38 %
Platz 13
Telix Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -2,63 %
Wochenperformance: -2,63 %
Platz 14
SCHOTT Pharma
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Wochenperformance: +11,58 %
Platz 15
Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
Wochenperformance: -2,70 %
Wochenperformance: -2,70 %
Platz 16
CMOC Group Limited Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: -8,01 %
Wochenperformance: -8,01 %
Platz 17
M1 Kliniken
Wochenperformance: -7,45 %
Wochenperformance: -7,45 %
Platz 18
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