Deutz Accelerates Transformation With Billion-Euro Defense Sector Deal

Agreement signed to acquire 100% of FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH for around €1.6 billion, paid partly in cash and partly with newly issued DEUTZ shares.

The combination will create a leading European systems provider for military vehicles, propulsion systems, and energy solutions; FFG will remain operationally independent and form the core of DEUTZ’s defense activities.

The deal marks a milestone in DEUTZ’s transformation into a diversified industrial company; defense becomes a further cornerstone, with 2030 targets of €4 billion in revenue and a 10% EBIT margin expected to be reached ahead of schedule.

FFG employs over 1,100 people and generated around €760 million in revenue in 2025; orders on hand are many times higher than current revenue.

The families currently owning FFG will become new long-term anchor shareholders of DEUTZ with up to 29.9% stake and plan to take two seats on DEUTZ’s Supervisory Board; the parity-based board composition and co-determination will be maintained.

Completion is subject to conditions including shareholder approval at an Extraordinary General Meeting on 24 August 2026 and necessary regulatory approvals, with closing expected in late 2026 or Q1 2027.

The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 9,3225EUR and was up +5,01 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.886,78PKT (+0,44 %).



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