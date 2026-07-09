DEUTZ to acquire FFG Flensburger with cash and stock, up to 29.9% stake
DEUTZ is set to reshape its Defense business with a landmark deal: the planned acquisition of FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau marks a bold step toward its 2030 growth ambitions.
Foto: DEUTZ AG
- DEUTZ AG has agreed to acquire 100% of FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft mbH from its private owner families.
- Total purchase price €1.6 billion: ~€1.0 billion cash (debt financed by a consortium of international banks) and ~€0.6 billion equity via newly issued DEUTZ shares.
- The newly issued DEUTZ shares to the sellers would represent up to 29.9% of DEUTZ’s increased share capital; an Extraordinary General Meeting is called for 24 August 2026 to approve the capital increase.
- The selling families will become long‑term anchor shareholders under an investment agreement that includes governance provisions and supervisory board representation; variable additional compensation components were agreed.
- Strategic rationale: FFG (≈€760 million revenue in FY2025) is a leading European supplier of military and special‑purpose vehicles; the acquisition strengthens DEUTZ’s Defense segment, expands market access and should accelerate achievement of the Next DEUTZ 2030 targets (€4 billion revenue, 10% adjusted EBIT).
- Completion is subject to customary conditions, especially regulatory clearances and EGM approval, and is expected by end‑2026 or Q1 2027.
The price of Deutz at the time of the news was 9,3850EUR and was up +5,72 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 9,3950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,11 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.930,25PKT (+0,57 %).
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