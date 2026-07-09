Salzgitter AG to Snap Up 100% of HKM

Salzgitter AG will acquire 100% of HKM, making HKM a wholly owned subsidiary after thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and Vallourec withdraw from the venture.

Contracts were signed on July 8, 2026, with the closing and transfer of shares scheduled to occur the same day, initiating HKM’s integration into the Salzgitter Group.

Salzgitter plans to invest in an electric arc furnace at the Duisburg site to modernize production and reduce CO2 emissions from steel production by about 90% in the long term.

The restructuring will reduce HKM’s workforce from around 3,000 to about 1,000 and crude steel production to about 2 million metric tons per year, with completion targeted by the end of 2028.

The workforce reduction is described as painful but necessary to complete the acquisition, and will be implemented in a socially responsible way with ongoing dialogue with employee representatives.

The integration is to be completed by end-2028; Andreas Betzler will join HKM’s management team, and Salzgitter will quantify the impact on its 2026 revenue/earnings in its August 11, 2026 half-year report.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Salzgitter is on 11.08.2026.

The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 49,23EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.648,99PKT (-0,31 %).



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