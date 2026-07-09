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    Salzgitter AG to Snap Up 100% of HKM

    Salzgitter AG is reshaping Germany’s steel landscape with the full takeover of HKM, pairing deep restructuring with major green-steel investments in Duisburg.

    Salzgitter AG to Snap Up 100% of HKM
    Foto: Julian Stratenschulte - dpa
    • Salzgitter AG will acquire 100% of HKM, making HKM a wholly owned subsidiary after thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and Vallourec withdraw from the venture.
    • Contracts were signed on July 8, 2026, with the closing and transfer of shares scheduled to occur the same day, initiating HKM’s integration into the Salzgitter Group.
    • Salzgitter plans to invest in an electric arc furnace at the Duisburg site to modernize production and reduce CO2 emissions from steel production by about 90% in the long term.
    • The restructuring will reduce HKM’s workforce from around 3,000 to about 1,000 and crude steel production to about 2 million metric tons per year, with completion targeted by the end of 2028.
    • The workforce reduction is described as painful but necessary to complete the acquisition, and will be implemented in a socially responsible way with ongoing dialogue with employee representatives.
    • The integration is to be completed by end-2028; Andreas Betzler will join HKM’s management team, and Salzgitter will quantify the impact on its 2026 revenue/earnings in its August 11, 2026 half-year report.

    The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Salzgitter is on 11.08.2026.

    The price of Salzgitter at the time of the news was 49,23EUR and was down -0,32 % compared with the previous day.
    At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.648,99PKT (-0,31 %).


    Salzgitter

    -0,73 %
    +4,80 %
    -20,06 %
    +12,63 %
    +85,12 %
    +55,89 %
    +93,32 %
    +102,95 %
    +8.100,00 %
    ISIN:DE0006202005WKN:620200
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    Salzgitter AG to Snap Up 100% of HKM Salzgitter AG is reshaping Germany’s steel landscape with the full takeover of HKM, pairing deep restructuring with major green-steel investments in Duisburg.
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