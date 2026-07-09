Smart Card Marketing Systems Expands Granularchain to 12+ AML & Compliance
Granularchain transforms fragmented compliance tools into one orchestrated engine, unifying risk, identity, and fraud controls across digital finance.
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- SmartCard’s Granularchain has been expanded to integrate over 12 embedded, vendor‑supported systems for compliance, AML, risk scoring, transaction monitoring, digital identity verification and behavioral analytics.
- The ecosystem’s modules cover AML & transaction monitoring; KYC/KYB/KYT; risk scoring and behavioral pattern analysis; sanctions & PEP screening; device intelligence/fraud detection; geo‑risk/velocity monitoring; document verification/biometric proofing; and enterprise audit trails/regulatory reporting.
- All modules are embedded into SMKG’s PaaS architecture, letting clients activate, combine or scale compliance capabilities without complex multi‑system integrations.
- Granularchain centralizes vendor data streams into a single analytical core, enabling reduced operational overhead, improved regulatory reporting accuracy, stronger fraud/AML detection, faster onboarding/approvals and consistent cross‑jurisdiction compliance.
- SMKG frames its strategy as “architecture first, applications second,” positioning Granularchain as a compliance orchestration layer that powers deployments across digital banking, BaaS, embedded payments, digital identity and cross‑border commerce.
- SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc. (SMKG:OTC) markets itself as a global PaaS white‑label provider for paytech/fintech/digital payments; CEO Massimo Barone emphasizes that compliance is now the backbone of every digital transaction.
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