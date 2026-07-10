HMS Bergbau AG Boosts 2025/2030 Corporate Bond by €25 Million
HMS Bergbau AG has strengthened its financing base with a bond increase to drive global growth in commodity trading and support its ambitious 2026 targets.
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- The 2025/2030 bond was increased by EUR 25 million to a total of EUR 95 million via a private placement with institutional investors, executed close to market price.
- Proceeds will be used to finance growth in commodity trading, including expansion of liquid fuels and lubricants in growth markets (China, India, and the ASEAN region) and to pre-finance production volumes with selected raw material producers to secure long-term trading volumes in coal and chromite ores.
- For the current fiscal year, HMS Bergbau expects group revenue to rise from EUR 1.22 billion to EUR 2.0 billion and adjusted EBITDA to rise from EUR 23.1 million to EUR 35 million.
- The transaction was arranged by Montega Markets GmbH as Sole Global Coordinator/Sole Lead Manager and Joint Bookrunner, with B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG as Joint Bookrunner; Montega acted as contractual intermediary for Wolfgang Steubing AG.
- HMS Bergbau AG is a leading German independent commodity trading and marketing company with global activities in coal products, liquid fuels, ores, cement and related production activities.
- The press release is dated 10 July 2026; the bond increase is intended to support further growth opportunities and may add opportunities beyond the current forecast.
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