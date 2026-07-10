HORNBACH Holding: AGM 2026 Confirms Dividend, Advances Staggered Board

Dividend of EUR 2.40 for the 2025/26 financial year approved (unchanged from prior year); payout ratio 27.7%, dividend yield 2.8% (XETRA close 28 Feb 2026) and 39 consecutive years of no reduction in dividends.

Michael Heinz elected to the Supervisory Board (term until 2030); marks the first step toward a staggered-board system and the maximum term shortened from five to four years; he succeeds Simone Krah.

All further management proposals were approved by majority, including authorization to acquire and use treasury shares to increase financing flexibility.

2025/26 results: consolidated net sales EUR 6.4 billion (+3.8%) and adjusted EBIT EUR 265 million (-1.8%); Q1 2026/27: sales EUR 2.0 billion (+4.9%) and adjusted EBIT EUR 161 million (-0.5%).

CEO Albrecht Hornbach emphasized positive development, market-share gains, expansion into new markets (including entry into Serbia as the 10th country), investment in digitalization, and a generational transition for long-term leadership stability.

80.2% of HORNBACH Holding’s share capital was represented at the AGM; voting results and Albrecht Hornbach’s presentation are published on the company’s investor-relations website.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at HORNBACH Holding is on 10.07.2026.

The price of HORNBACH Holding at the time of the news was 78,45EUR and was down -0,38 % compared with the previous day.

6 minutes after the article was published, the price was 78,60EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 18.127,18PKT (+0,16 %).







Schreibe Deinen Kommentar