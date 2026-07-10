KAP AG: All Proposed Resolutions Passed by a Clear Majority
At its in-person AGM, the company secured strong shareholder backing for a far-reaching restructuring program designed to boost profitability and sharpen its global footprint.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Annual General Meeting approved all proposed resolutions by a clear majority; around 80% of share capital was represented and the meeting was held in person.
- Management presented a group-wide restructuring programme (refinancing completed) aiming to improve earnings by €15–18 million by FY2028 via sales priorities, capacity adjustments and leaner structures.
- Sales measures include winning new customers, expanding regions and product areas, optimising product portfolio, and hiring external US automotive sales experts at the Jasper site.
- Capacity actions: Leisnig plant closed on 31 Dec 2025; Hessisch Lichtenau to close in 2027 with orders shifted to sites in India, China and the Czech Republic; China site ramping up after a production-line overhaul.
- Corporate-efficiency changes: dissolve the previous two-tier holding in surface technologies and engineered products, consolidate commercial functions within KAP AG, centralise operational functions in plants, and cut process costs, lead times and scrap rates.
- 2026 guidance reaffirmed: revenue €230–250 million and normalised EBITDA €19–23 million (expected at the lower end due to geopolitical, energy and FX headwinds); AGM also approved auditor Forvis Mazars, exoneration of boards, the 2025 remuneration report and revised board remuneration.
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