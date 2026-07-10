DAX, SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Stefan Puchner - dpa
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Grit Metals
|📰
|🥈
|The Platform Group
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|TeamViewer
|💬
|📰
|Ballard Power Systems
|💬
|📰
|Moderna
|💬
|📰
|FuelCell Energy
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|108
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Lang & Schwarz
|74
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|66
|💬
|📰
|Rheinmetall
|33
|💬
|📰
|Micron Technology
|30
|💬
|📰
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|27
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
|+20,62 %
|📰
|🥈
|easyJet
|+13,58 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Vodafone Group
|+12,43 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MTY Food Group
|-9,40 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MPH Health Care
|-14,04 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|Fermi LLC
|-14,06 %
|📰
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Grit Metals
Wochenperformance: -2,20 %
Wochenperformance: -2,20 %
Platz 1
The Platform Group
Wochenperformance: -20,68 %
Wochenperformance: -20,68 %
Platz 2
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: +6,03 %
Wochenperformance: +6,03 %
Platz 3
Ballard Power Systems
Wochenperformance: -14,15 %
Wochenperformance: -14,15 %
Platz 4
Moderna
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Wochenperformance: -12,37 %
Platz 5
FuelCell Energy
Wochenperformance: -16,37 %
Wochenperformance: -16,37 %
Platz 6
DAX
Wochenperformance: -2,27 %
Wochenperformance: -2,27 %
Platz 7
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -16,04 %
Wochenperformance: -16,04 %
Platz 8
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -7,50 %
Wochenperformance: -7,50 %
Platz 9
Rheinmetall
Wochenperformance: -11,87 %
Wochenperformance: -11,87 %
Platz 10
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -4,08 %
Wochenperformance: -4,08 %
Platz 11
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -7,47 %
Wochenperformance: -7,47 %
Platz 12
SHT Smart High-Tech Aktiebolag Registered (B)
Wochenperformance: +16,32 %
Wochenperformance: +16,32 %
Platz 13
easyJet
Wochenperformance: +22,24 %
Wochenperformance: +22,24 %
Platz 14
Vodafone Group
Wochenperformance: +13,27 %
Wochenperformance: +13,27 %
Platz 15
MTY Food Group
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Wochenperformance: -9,40 %
Platz 16
MPH Health Care
Wochenperformance: -16,21 %
Wochenperformance: -16,21 %
Platz 17
Fermi LLC
Wochenperformance: -27,14 %
Wochenperformance: -27,14 %
Platz 18
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