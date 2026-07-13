Lang & Schwarz, Ryohin Keikaku & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
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|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vault Strategic Mining
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Deutsche Rohstoff
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Viromed Medical
|💬
|📰
|Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
|💬
|📰
|Grit Metals
|📰
|SK hynix
|💬
|📰
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
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Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Lang & Schwarz
|32
|💬
|📰
|🥈
|Newron Pharmaceuticals
|29
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Borussia Dortmund
|23
|💬
|📰
|Almonty Industries
|22
|💬
|📰
|Micron Technology
|19
|💬
|📰
|Silber
|12
|💬
|📰
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Ryohin Keikaku
|+10,98 %
|📰
|🥈
|Verbio
|+5,82 %
|💬
|📰
|🥉
|Graphite One
|+5,38 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|SK hynix
|-12,21 %
|💬
|📰
|🟥
|MiniMax Group
|-15,18 %
|📰
|🟥
|TAIYO YUDEN
|-20,86 %
|💬
|📰
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Vault Strategic Mining
Wochenperformance: +47,67 %
Wochenperformance: +47,67 %
Platz 1
Deutsche Rohstoff
Wochenperformance: -4,55 %
Wochenperformance: -4,55 %
Platz 2
Viromed Medical
Wochenperformance: +17,04 %
Wochenperformance: +17,04 %
Platz 3
Samsung Electronics (Spons. GDR)
Wochenperformance: -15,77 %
Wochenperformance: -15,77 %
Platz 4
Grit Metals
Wochenperformance: -14,72 %
Wochenperformance: -14,72 %
Platz 5
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Platz 6
Lang & Schwarz
Wochenperformance: -9,25 %
Wochenperformance: -9,25 %
Platz 7
Newron Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: -4,48 %
Wochenperformance: -4,48 %
Platz 8
Borussia Dortmund
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Wochenperformance: -0,98 %
Platz 9
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -0,46 %
Wochenperformance: -0,46 %
Platz 10
Micron Technology
Wochenperformance: -7,82 %
Wochenperformance: -7,82 %
Platz 11
Silber
Wochenperformance: -4,37 %
Wochenperformance: -4,37 %
Platz 12
Ryohin Keikaku
Wochenperformance: +14,39 %
Wochenperformance: +14,39 %
Platz 13
Verbio
Wochenperformance: -1,23 %
Wochenperformance: -1,23 %
Platz 14
Graphite One
Wochenperformance: -1,72 %
Wochenperformance: -1,72 %
Platz 15
SK hynix
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Wochenperformance: -21,17 %
Platz 16
MiniMax Group
Wochenperformance: -32,00 %
Wochenperformance: -32,00 %
Platz 17
TAIYO YUDEN
Wochenperformance: -35,18 %
Wochenperformance: -35,18 %
Platz 18
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