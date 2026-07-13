CHAPTERS Group 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA
CHAPTERS Group AG sharpens its 2026 ambitions, lifting profit growth targets as AI, automation and strategic clustering accelerate performance across the group.
Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
- CHAPTERS Group AG raised its 2026 outlook for organic growth of adjusted operating EBITDA to above 22% (previously mid‑teens).
- The upward revision is driven by faster-than-expected organic growth, notably AI and automation efficiencies occurring earlier than planned.
- Additional drivers include value‑based pricing initiatives and visible revenue and cost synergies from building industry clusters across the group.
- The outlook for organic revenue growth remains unchanged at the high single‑digit percent range for 2026; organic recurring revenue is expected to grow faster than overall organic revenue.
- “Organic growth” is defined as full-year results for 2026 based on the group structure as of June 30, 2026 compared with full-year results for the same group in 2025.
- The announcement (inside information under Article 17 MAR) was published via EQS News on 13 July 2026 at 13:12 CET/CEST by CHAPTERS Group AG.
The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at CHAPTERS Group is on 16.07.2026.
The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 40,90EUR and was up +1,61 % compared with the previous day.
4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,47 % since publication.
+0,87 %
-5,80 %
+26,95 %
+29,64 %
-14,04 %
+176,39 %
+108,72 %
Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte