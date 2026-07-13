🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.   🎁 Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt. → Jetzt Depot eröffnen
    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsCHAPTERS Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu CHAPTERS Group
    41 Aufrufe 41 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    CHAPTERS Group 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA

    CHAPTERS Group AG sharpens its 2026 ambitions, lifting profit growth targets as AI, automation and strategic clustering accelerate performance across the group.

    CHAPTERS Group 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA
    Foto: lightpoet - stock.adobe.com
    • CHAPTERS Group AG raised its 2026 outlook for organic growth of adjusted operating EBITDA to above 22% (previously mid‑teens).
    • The upward revision is driven by faster-than-expected organic growth, notably AI and automation efficiencies occurring earlier than planned.
    • Additional drivers include value‑based pricing initiatives and visible revenue and cost synergies from building industry clusters across the group.
    • The outlook for organic revenue growth remains unchanged at the high single‑digit percent range for 2026; organic recurring revenue is expected to grow faster than overall organic revenue.
    • “Organic growth” is defined as full-year results for 2026 based on the group structure as of June 30, 2026 compared with full-year results for the same group in 2025.
    • The announcement (inside information under Article 17 MAR) was published via EQS News on 13 July 2026 at 13:12 CET/CEST by CHAPTERS Group AG.

    The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at CHAPTERS Group is on 16.07.2026.

    The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 40,90EUR and was up +1,61 % compared with the previous day.
    4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,47 % since publication.


    CHAPTERS Group

    +0,87 %
    -5,80 %
    +26,95 %
    +29,64 %
    -14,04 %
    +176,39 %
    +108,72 %
    ISIN:DE0006618309WKN:661830
    CHAPTERS Group direkt bei SMARTBROKER+ handelnKaufVerkauf

    Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt wallstreetONLINE und SMARTBROKER+ starten gemeinsam eine exklusive Bonus-Aktion. Eröffnen Sie bis 31.07.2026 ein Depot bei Smartbroker+ und erhalten als Willkommensgeschenk einen Anteil ausgewählter Aktien im Wert von 50 Euro!





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    wallstreetONLINE bei Google bevorzugen.Sie erhalten mehr Inhalte von uns in Ihren Suchergebnissen
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    CHAPTERS Group 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA CHAPTERS Group AG sharpens its 2026 ambitions, lifting profit growth targets as AI, automation and strategic clustering accelerate performance across the group.
    Im Durchschnitt erleiden 7 von 10 Kleinanlegern Verluste beim Handel mit Turbo-Zertifikaten. Turbo-Zertifikate sind hoch risikoreiche Produkte und nicht für langfristige Anlagestrategien geeignet.
    Newsletter
    Abonnieren Sie unsere kostenlosen Newsletter und verpassen Sie nichts mehr aus der Redaktion
    Jetzt abonnieren!
    Profitieren Sie von unserem Alleinstellungsmerkmal als den zentralen verlagsunabhängigen Wissens-Hub für einen aktuellen und fundierten Zugang in die Börsen- und Wirtschaftswelt, um strategische Entscheidungen zu treffen.
    • ✅ Größte Finanz-Community Deutschlands
    • ✅ über 550.000 registrierte Nutzer
    • ✅ rund 2.000 Beiträge pro Tag
    • ✅ verlagsunabhängige Partner ARIVA, FinanzNachrichten und BörsenNews
    • ✅ Jederzeit einfach handeln beim SMARTBROKER+
    • ✅ mehr als 25 Jahre Marktpräsenz
    Bonus Aktion: Ihre Lieblingsaktie geschenkt! Jetzt Depot bei SMARTBROKER+ eröffnen und Willkommensgeschenk sichern.
    Aktien-Branchen Übersicht Sitemap Werbung
    Aktien von A - Z: # A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
    Impressum Disclaimer Datenschutz Datenschutz-Einstellungen Nutzungsbedingungen
    wallstreetONLINE bei X wallstreetONLINE bei Instagram wallstreetONLINE bei Facebook wallstreetONLINE bei Youtube wallstreetONLINE bei LinkedIn
    Unsere Apps: Apple App Store Icon Google Play Store Icon
    Wenn Sie Kursdaten, Widgets oder andere Finanzinformationen benötigen, hilft Ihnen ARIVA gerne. 

    Unsere User schätzen wallstreet-online.de: 4.8 von 5 Sternen ermittelt aus 285 Bewertungen bei www.kagels-trading.de
    Zeitverzögerung der Kursdaten: Deutsche Börsen +15 Min. NASDAQ +15 Min. NYSE +20 Min. AMEX +20 Min. Dow Jones +15 Min. Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr.
    Copyright © 1998-2026 Smartbroker Holding AG - Alle Rechte vorbehalten.
    Mit Unterstützung von: Ariva Smartbroker+
    Daten & Kurse von: TTMzero
     