CHAPTERS Group 2026 Outlook for Organic Growth of Adjusted Operating EBITDA

CHAPTERS Group AG raised its 2026 outlook for organic growth of adjusted operating EBITDA to above 22% (previously mid‑teens).

The upward revision is driven by faster-than-expected organic growth, notably AI and automation efficiencies occurring earlier than planned.

Additional drivers include value‑based pricing initiatives and visible revenue and cost synergies from building industry clusters across the group.

The outlook for organic revenue growth remains unchanged at the high single‑digit percent range for 2026; organic recurring revenue is expected to grow faster than overall organic revenue.

“Organic growth” is defined as full-year results for 2026 based on the group structure as of June 30, 2026 compared with full-year results for the same group in 2025.

The announcement (inside information under Article 17 MAR) was published via EQS News on 13 July 2026 at 13:12 CET/CEST by CHAPTERS Group AG.

The next important date, "Hauptversammlung" — "annual general meeting (AGM)" (or more generally: "general meeting" / "shareholders' meeting," depending on context)., at CHAPTERS Group is on 16.07.2026.

The price of CHAPTERS Group at the time of the news was 40,90EUR and was up +1,61 % compared with the previous day.

4 minutes after the article was published, the price was 40,30EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,47 % since publication.





