Genesis Holdings CEO: Fixed Balance Sheet, Growth Phase Kicks Off
Genesis is reshaping its future, cleaning up its balance sheet, forging new capital partnerships, and laying the groundwork for scalable real‑estate growth.
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- Management completed a major balance-sheet restructuring by converting roughly two‑thirds of outstanding convertible debt into newly designated Series D preferred stock, eliminating conversion discounts and dilutive kickers and materially reducing the company’s cost of capital; pro forma stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2026 is ~$901,550 (about a $3.0M swing from a prior deficit).
- CEO Oscar Brito, who took leadership about six months ago, prioritized fixing the capital structure as the essential first step before pursuing growth initiatives.
- Genesis has launched a partnership with Aurami Capital and Miami Real Investment through its Travaleo platform and expects two funds to be in market by end of August (timing not guaranteed).
- The first planned fund is a roughly $30M direct offering focused on branded luxury real estate, with roadshows across Latin America (starting in Mexico); a second potential fund is under advanced discussion with a Mexico‑based wealth manager (~$5B AUM) but is not assured.
- The company plans to relaunch its MetroCrowd platform via acquisitions of profitable, mid‑sized property‑management firms to provide operating expertise for traditional real‑estate segments (single‑family, multifamily, commercial debt); no definitive acquisition agreements have been signed.
- Genesis views these steps (cleaner capital structure, fund execution, operating businesses) as a pathway to a national securities exchange listing, but reminds investors these statements are forward‑looking, unaudited, and subject to significant risks and uncertainties.
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