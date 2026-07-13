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    Genesis Holdings CEO: Fixed Balance Sheet, Growth Phase Kicks Off

    Genesis is reshaping its future, cleaning up its balance sheet, forging new capital partnerships, and laying the groundwork for scalable real‑estate growth.

    Genesis Holdings CEO: Fixed Balance Sheet, Growth Phase Kicks Off
    Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
    • Management completed a major balance-sheet restructuring by converting roughly two‑thirds of outstanding convertible debt into newly designated Series D preferred stock, eliminating conversion discounts and dilutive kickers and materially reducing the company’s cost of capital; pro forma stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2026 is ~$901,550 (about a $3.0M swing from a prior deficit).
    • CEO Oscar Brito, who took leadership about six months ago, prioritized fixing the capital structure as the essential first step before pursuing growth initiatives.
    • Genesis has launched a partnership with Aurami Capital and Miami Real Investment through its Travaleo platform and expects two funds to be in market by end of August (timing not guaranteed).
    • The first planned fund is a roughly $30M direct offering focused on branded luxury real estate, with roadshows across Latin America (starting in Mexico); a second potential fund is under advanced discussion with a Mexico‑based wealth manager (~$5B AUM) but is not assured.
    • The company plans to relaunch its MetroCrowd platform via acquisitions of profitable, mid‑sized property‑management firms to provide operating expertise for traditional real‑estate segments (single‑family, multifamily, commercial debt); no definitive acquisition agreements have been signed.
    • Genesis views these steps (cleaner capital structure, fund execution, operating businesses) as a pathway to a national securities exchange listing, but reminds investors these statements are forward‑looking, unaudited, and subject to significant risks and uncertainties.



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